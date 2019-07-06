The directors of the Pueblo Summer Musical are consistently astonished by the talent, dedication and work ethic of those in the production.

Each year students from Pueblo City Schools (D60), Pueblo School District 70, Canon City, local colleges and even returning performers who have gone to college outside of Pueblo or Colorado, perform on stage or in the orchestra pit of the musical.

“I am amazed every year by our students,” Nic Roberts, director of the musical, wrote in an email. “There is never a guarantee that we will have any students show up, but then, when it’s time to audition, they show up and they blow us away.”

This year, the crew of directors and talented students will present “Hello Dolly!”

The production takes the stage at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave.

A little more upbeat

“Hello Dolly!” is based on a play by Thorton Wilder and follows title character Mrs. Dolly Gallager Levi, played by Denise Barrington, as she spreads joy to the other characters in the story.

Kenneth Walter plays Horace Vandergelder; Christoper Richards plays Cornelius Hackl; Zachary Strickler plays Barnaby Tucker; Nicole Bechtel is Irene Malloy; and Cate Castelli is Minnie Fay.

After taking on “Les Miserables” last year, Roberts, vocal director Jonathan Dehn and orchestral director Michael DeLuca wanted to put on a show with a bit more dancing and that was a bit more upbeat.

In “Hello Dolly!” they found the perfect show.

“The play is really funny,” Roberts wrote. “It has some really memorable characters who we fall in love with quickly and who we want to succeed. I think the humor was something that really surprised our students.

“This is a reasonably fast-paced show with strong, lovable characters and recognizable music,” Dehn wrote. “The largest challenge is the amount of dance throughout the show. Last year with ‘Les Mis,’ there were only two large dance numbers. This show has 10.”

With the large scale of “Les Miserables” last year, the directors wanted to do a show that was on a smaller scale but still impactful and enjoyable.

They also wanted to feature as many students as possible.

Again, “Hello Dolly!” fit that mold.

“It really falls in that happy place of big enough to support the number of students trying out, opportunity to participate in a classic show and it’s a show that can be enjoyed by any level of audience,” Dehn wrote.

Paying tribute

In addition the fun of “Hello Dolly!”, the production also allowed those involved to pay tribute to legendary actress Carol Channing.

Channing passed away earlier this year.

“She was so closely tied to this character that we thought it was a nice way to honor that legacy,” Roberts wrote.

For DeLuca, this is one of his favorite musicals. He’s performed in it once and directed twice. “Hello Dolly!” has a special place in his heart.

“I was in the orchestra back in the mid 70s when ‘Hello Dolly!’ was performed the first time as a summer musical,” he wrote. “ This is my favorite of all of the older shows because it includes a great deal of humor, has memorable and challenging music, and the audience walks away from the show feeling good about everything during a challenging time.”

The show had been on all three directors’ wish list for sometime.

At first, they almost went in a different direction and opted for another production. However, some challenges were presented and forced the team to go back to the drawing board.

“Hello Dolly!” was then a clear-cut choice.

“This show moves fast and is lots of fun,” Roberts wrote. “It makes us very happy to see our kids really enjoying something that was written in an era that they sometimes dismiss as irrelevant or uninteresting.”

Part of the mission of those involved with the Pueblo Summer Musical is to present audiences and performers with a taste for classic productions.

While the directors strive for a balance of new and old each year, it’s important for them to produce timeless musicals.

“While our audiences are usually familiar with the older shows, we take it as part of our mission to share them with our students who haven’t experienced them before,” Roberts wrote.

A team effort

The Pueblo Summer Musical, no matter the show, is quite an undertaking.

Staging the performance requires help from the directors, students, other staff and community members.

“We couldn’t do this every year without the community,” Roberts wrote. “They are always here to support us through.”

Donations and sponsorships help fund the show.

Community members such as John and Meghan Wilbar helped build sets.

And, each year, audiences pack the arts center theater to watch the show.

“Our program demonstrates the unwaver support of the community,” Roberts wrote. “They have more than stepped up to help us make up for decreases in funding.”

As more and more arts and music programs are cut from schools, programs like the summer musical become more vital.

The Pueblo Summer Musical is one of the oldest programs in town and brings students from across the region together to perform.

By coming together as a community, the Pueblo Summer Musical serves as a model for putting on such educational programs.

“Instead of fighting for resources among schools, we join together with students from all schools in order to better use the resources we do have,” Roberts wrote.

These resources include teachers from across Pueblo.

This year, several instructors even came together before the show to help students audition. This audition workshop is something that has been set up the past few years to get students ready for auditions and eventually the show.

“Music teachers from across town volunteer their time to come in and work with students, Roberts wrote. “Teachers like Robin King, Jana and Jason Burns and Becca Klock have worked with us.”

Tickets for “Hello Dolly!” are $12 and can be purchased at sdc-arts.org or at the arts center box office.

