Title: Navajo Land

Artist: Charles Frizzell

Medium: Oil on Canvas (1980)

Size: 20" x 40"

How acquired: Donated to the Francis S. King Collection by Mrs. Betty Phelps in 1994.

Born 1944 in western Kentucky, Charles Frizzell has been creating artwork all his life. After graduating from Murray State University in 1967 with a B.S. in Fine Arts, Frizzell headed west, settling in Colorado in 1969. He now lives and works in a small central Colorado town noted for its artistic atmosphere, the Royal Gorge, and the Arkansas River. Charles has out-the-door access to some of the most beautiful scenery in Colorado, as well as the Arkansas River and the Bighorn Sheep canyon.

A member of the International Guild of Realism, Frizzell's art is collected internationally, and the list of honors and awards he has received in regional and national exhibitions is extensive. He has been honored with many solo exhibitions in galleries throughout the southwest, as well as participating in numerous group exhibitions. His work is in the permanent collection of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, and in the Francis S. King Collection of Western Art at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center in Pueblo where he was also invited to hang a solo exhibition.

He is very versatile with style, subject, and media, and although he continues to work with oils on canvas, many of his recent paintings are rendered in acrylics on stretched canvas or prepared panel. He also works with watercolors, pen and ink drawings, graphite drawings, lithography, and a unique mixed media on illustration board. His realistic landscapes reflect his love of and concern for the earth, as well as the changes made to the natural environment by mankind.

Note: The Pueblo Chieftain features a piece from the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center’s permanent collection on the first Sunday of each month. This piece will be on display in the lobby of the Helen T. White Building during the month of July. Gallery hours are 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

— Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center