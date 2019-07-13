BorderLinks is an organization in Tucson that educates people about immigration issues on our Southern border. I was part of a delegation from my seminary in October 2013. We met a lot of people and learned a lot about the immigration system and our immigration laws.

Because this was a seminary experience, we looked at the theological issues around immigration. I’ve heard it said that there are over 2,000 verses in the Christian bible that address how people are supposed to treat widows, children, sojourners, foreigners, those with less. Psalm 82 tells us that we should “defend the weak and the fatherless; uphold the cause of the poor and the oppressed. Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked.”

The writer of the Gospel of Mark tells a story of some disciples yelling at parents bringing their children for a blessing. Jesus would have none of it and let them know that the Kin-dom of God belonged to the kids (Mark 10:13-16). The author of Luke spells out a list of blessings for those rejected by society, and “woes” for those who are well off. There are some nationally known leaders who share my religion who would do well to heed the woes.

Matthew 25 is replete with directives for giving water to thirsty people, food to hungry people, clothes to those who have none (Mt 25:35-46). I’d venture a guess that if Jesus were preaching today, he’d include soap, toothpaste, and a toothbrush in that list of life-sustaining items.

Our immigration/asylum system is broken. There’s too much money to be made in scapegoating and imprisoning people who are simply looking for a better life, or who are seeking asylum after fleeing violent and oppressive regimes as victims of various “interventions” by the United States. The privatization of our prison system has only served to increase the overly-punitive nature of our laws. It’s no secret that since the onset of NAFTA in the mid-90s, our border has become more militarized and our immigration laws have become more draconian. Telling someone to “come here legally” when we have made doing so nearly impossible is cruel (a few years ago I was in a discussion with a colleague, Rev. Derek Penwell of Douglass Boulevard Christian Church in Kentucky, and he noted that as a people who follow a man that was executed for “breaking the law,” Christians might take extra care with our pronouncement of need to be obedient). Our current practice of separating children from their families and putting people in dangerously overcrowded “detention centers” is a heightened level of deplorable.

One of the people we spoke to in Tucson was Ken Kennon. He was instrumental in the founding of the original Sanctuary movement in the 1980s. He said that “our immigration policy is based on fear. Nowhere does the bible say, ‘be afraid.’ The bible says, ‘fear not.’” He reminded us that the borders are human creations, not God’s creation. “God made a world without fences, ” he said. We are the ones who draw borders.

Jesus tells us to love our neighbor; fear pits neighbor against neighbor. God assures us God’s bounty is plentiful; fear convinces us that we live in a world of scarcity. God calls us into community; fear convinces us that it is every person for themselves. Love embraces; fear scapegoats.

Love alone is not enough, but it can embolden the work of reform, endorse the action of dissent, and provide endurance in the confrontation of evil. It’s our sacred duty. The Bible tells us so.

Marnie Leinberger is pastor at Milagro Christian Church in Pueblo. She can be reached at marnie124@gmail.com.