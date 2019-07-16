Travis Cleveland can’t really explain the experience he had when he first tried gong meditation a little over two years ago.

He’d had a solid background in practicing yoga, and believed he had a decent background in meditating.

He realized his meditation was not having the impact on him that he thought once he felt the effects of gong therapy.

“I had an out-of-body experience and I was very skeptical about that kind of stuff,” he said. “But after my first gong experience … that was it for me. I knew this was very powerful to get to these states.”

Cleveland wanted to learn to play the gong right after that first experience at Fountain Health Yoga Studio.

He began saving money to purchase one, and went to events to learn more about the practice.

Cleveland hit the ground running.

“That’s just kind of how I am,” he said. “I get somewhat obsessed with it and want to learn the ins and outs.”

He did just that and now leads gong meditation sessions. Most sessions are at Open Studio Yoga on Colorado Ave.

The practice has been life changing for Cleveland, and for those who come to his class.

What is gong therapy?

Gong therapy, or gong meditation, is part of the branch of yoga known as Kundalini Yoga.

The gong is played throughout a period of time, and various pitches and tones are created throughout this period.

The harmonics produced are based on pressures of waves of sound that vibrate energy meridians in the body. This is said to bring such meridians into balance.

Gong meditation is utilized to help stress-related issues, depression, fatigue, feelings of separation, loneliness, anger, fear, hostility, mental health issues and more.

“It can be for anything, really,” Cleveland said. “One of the big things (practitioners) are doing with it is treating people with PTSD. There’s a lot of people who’ve been in an explosion and you hear a gunshot or a loud sound and it sets you off. You have a panic attack or whatever symptoms you might have.

“With a gong, they put you in a safe space. The put you around family and you’re exposed to these really loud noises in a different way. It changes your relationship with loud noises.”

Cleveland said that gong-based meditation is also used to help people at the end of their lives or kids with autism.

It also helps reduce stress.

“A lot of our diseases are related to our lifestyles,” he said. “We’re always tense and guarded. Gong therapy sort of washes all that away.”

A personal journey

Cleveland suffered through alcohol and drug abuse before finding yoga and meditation.

Through a healthy lifestyle and relaxation techniques, Cleveland began leading a better life.

“Once you start to change your body and you get healthier, and your injuries don’t hurt anymore … it just goes to your mind,” Cleveland said. “A lot of us, I think, have a lot of issues with … trauma.”

After creating a solid foundation in yoga and meditation, the gong came next.

It’s changed Cleveland’s views on the universe around him, giving an insight he never thought he’d have otherwise.

“I would, at one point in my life, have considered myself to be an atheist,” Cleveland said. “The things I’ve seen through this, I can’t believe that anymore. There’s more out there, I’ve seen it and experienced it. That’s one of the big things.”

Gong therapy has allowed Cleveland to clear his mind in ways he never was able to before.

He said relaxing and getting out of his head allowed him to see things differently.

“There’s a zen saying: you can’t see the bottom of the lake if the water is muddy or if the wind is blowing. But, when it stops blowing, and everything settles, you can see the bottom.”

That’s how gong therapy works, according to Cleveland.

Learning the gong

There’s no real technique to playing gong during a session.

Instead, the best way to improve is to spend as much time as possible.

“It’s basically building a relationship with (the gong),” Cleveland said. “The possibilities are endless with the sounds it creates. It creates frequencies and tones and there are different mallets for different things.

“You just kind of learn that along the way.”

Much of the practice involves “getting out of the way” and just listening to the gong itself.

Cleveland tries to feel the energy of those in the room with him, and base the sounds he creates on how he feels.

“I try to get out of my own way and not think about it and let it happen,” he said.

Cleveland’s only format training came in Austin, Texas. There, he studied with Mehtab Benton.

Benton is a 70 year old yogi who has played gong for years. He was one of the first students of Yogi Bhajan.

“The guy is just amazing,” Cleveland said. “He’s been playing the gong forever. He’s all over the world. He’s a renowned yoga teacher.”

There, he learned more about working with others than playing the gong.

At the root of all yoga, is trying to help people and end suffering while finding balance.

“The takeaway from it was just basically how to interact with people and how to present yourself in a professional way,” Cleveland said. “A lot of it was intake with people. Do you have these issues? Do you have sensitivity to noise? They don’t teach you how to play the gong, just see what people have going on in their lives and help them start to deal with that.”

Gong therapy sessions

Cleveland has now been leading sessions for over a year-and-a-half.

In addition to group sessions at Studio Share, he also holds one-on-one sessions and hosts events such as the Full Moon Yoga and Gong event on July 19 and an event at the Water Tower Place in August.

At this point, being behind the gong is as therapeutic for Cleveland as being in front of it.

“When you’re learning anything, you’re just concentrating too much and you try to make it something it’s not,” he said. “Once you get that all sorted, you can kind of relax into it. Sometimes to the point where you just lose track of time. It’ll be an hour-and-a-half and I won’t realize it.”

Sessions are becoming more and more popular.

Cleveland, once a skeptic himself, encourages others to give gong therapy a try.

“Just come and give it a shot,” he said. “There’s nothing I can say to explain the experience you might have.

I had a girl one time who didn’t know anything about it. Her friend bought her a ticket so she showed up, did the yoga class and did great. She did the gong experience and had an out-of-body experience … with no expectations.

“You never know.”

Cleveland relishes the opportunity to open people’s minds and perspectives.

He enjoys helping others and wants to continue doing so.

“I’m just trying to make Pueblo a better place,” Cleveland said. “I think a big part of it is if live somewhere, you want to see that place thrive. That’s a good thing.”

For more information, search Everyday Adventures LLC. or Open Studio Yoga on Facebook.

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14