The year is 1969. The town is Hollywood.

Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Rick Dalton, the former star a western TV series. Brad Pitt is Cliff Booth, Dalton's long-time stunt double and friend.

Dalton struggles to find work, and together the two look to get back into the limelight. However, they both find themselves in a Hollywood in which they do not recognize.

To top it off, Dalton has a new famous neighbor: Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie).

"Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" is Quentin Tarantino's ninth film and is now playing. The star-studded cast also includes Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, the late Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Damian Lewis and "Stranger Things" breakout star Maya Hawke.

The film is rated R.

For more information, and showtimes, visit cinemark.com or mesadrive-in.com.

— Luke Lyons