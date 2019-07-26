Bad Habitz has been a crowd-pleaser for audiences in Pueblo, Southern Colorado, New Mexico and parts of Texas for 17 years.

The group, fronted by drummer Tony Samora, will headline the third week of Festival Fridays at 7:30 p.m. today at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave.

The event is one of Samora’s favorites on the calendar each year, as Bad Habitz has become a staple of one of the biggest concert series in Pueblo.

“It’s one of those events you look forward to the opportunity to play,” Samora said. “People love Festival Fridays. To get to play it was an awesome, awesome opportunity to get. It’s a great fundraiser. We’re all about that.”

The band formed in 2002, and is comprised of Samora, bassist and vocalist Mike Herrera, lead vocalist Serina Tapia, lead vocalist John Ballestros, Emmanuel Guana on keyboard, vocals and accordion and Ricardo “Chaco” Herrera also on accordion.

The band has received various awards including “Best Colorado Tejano Band” at the Cojano Awards; second place for Best Band in Pueblo at the Pueblo Chieftain Best of Pueblo Awards and “Best Band” at the Colorado State Fair Fiesta Parade.

“Winning Best Tejano band … that was quite an accomplishment,” Samora said. “I’m also proud of playing at the Tejano Music Fan Fair in San Antonio.”

Bad Habitz specializes in Tejano music, however also plays a variety of funk, 80s, country, top-40, rock and roll, blues and more.

The band’s variety, Samora said, is the reason it has created such a fan following throughout the region.

“We play want the people want to hear,” he said, “It’s about promotion and getting the band’s name out there.”

Samora also credits the band’s chemistry and strong bond for its success.

Bands struggle to stay together for such long periods of time. With Bad Habitz, each person respects each other and shares mutual love and admiration.

“We call ourselves a family,” Samora said. “This band is made up of good people. We respect one another and appreciate the talent each of us bring to the table.

“It’s a true bond. It’s a family bond.”

The group looks forward to sharing its love of each other, and music, with the Festival Fridays crowd.

The band always gears up to play the show, and has added new songs just for the show.

After all, Bad Habitz wants to put on a heck of a show for friends, fans and family alike.

“We just look forward and hope everybody comes out and supports the arts center and of course Bad Habitz,” Samora said. “We appreciate and love every one of those people that come out and support us.”

Tickets for the show are $7 in advance at any Loaf ’N Jug location. Tickets at the gate are $8.

