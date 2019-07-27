One of the things I most value about the faith community I belong to is that no matter where I go, if there’s an Orthodox church around, I have instant family. Nowhere was this more demonstrable than on a recent trip to Serbia, and in particular a small town where I spent a major feast.

It was the eve of Saints Peter and Paul, and my family was returning to our home base outside Belgrade after a trip to Macedonia. We needed lodging for the night, and my slightly outdated guidebook recommended a spa town called Vrnjacka Banja.

Due to mismanagement, the hotel was closed, but we found rooms in a private home. We also found the town’s beautiful church, perched on a prominent hill overlooking the square. This made it a no brainer where we’d attend Liturgy the next day.

Ironically, being a priest can make it complicated to simply show up at church services elsewhere. With charlatans and schismatics around, a visiting priest should call ahead or be prepared to offer bona fides.

Properly speaking, he needs the blessing of his bishop and the bishop where he’s traveling. Having forgotten my bishop’s letter (which was in English anyway), and without prior arrangements, I showed up at church an hour before the Liturgy to explain myself.

When Father Boban walked over from his rectory, his welcome was instantaneous. Between my halting Serbian and my wife’s fluency, we explained who we were and asked if we could receive Communion today.

Not only was there a yes, but Fr. Boban warmly and firmly invited me to serve with him. He offered vestments (I’d brought mine, just in case). Once vested, he even asked me to perform the service of preparing the bread and wine, while he assembled the music.

And when I took my place at the right side of the altar (where a second priest stands at a concelebration), he put his arm around me and propelled me to the front. He wished me to preside!

I had my multilingual Liturgy book (Greek, Slavonic, Serbian and English), but my Serbian is by no means adequate – not to mention the rubrical differences that’d surely arise – yet Fr. Boban was firm in his hospitality.

That Liturgy for Ss. Peter and Paul is one I’ll never forget. There were points where I simply had to revert to English, but otherwise Fr. Boban slowly whispered the proper pronunciation of the Serbian prayers about two beats ahead of my saying them aloud. He also led the congregational singing of responses.

By God’s Grace and my host’s goodwill, we celebrated “a blameless Liturgy” (as Fr. Boban called it). Afterwards, we joined him and his community for a break-fast of bread, watermelon and rakija (Serbian brandy).

As we prepared to resume our journey, Fr. Boban insisted that next time we come to Vrnjacka Banja, we should stay with him. That I’m sure we will.

The Rev. Barnabas Powell also is a freelance writer who began his career at The Chieftain while pastor of Pueblo’s St. Michael’s Orthodox Church. He now lives in Washington state, and may be reached at barnabaspowell@yahoo.com.