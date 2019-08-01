Who: A Caring Pregnancy Center (ACPC)

What: Annual Walk for Life Fundraiser

When: June 1, 2019

Where: Mineral Palace Park

Highlights and Honorees: 821 people participated in this year’s Walk as either a sponsor or walker. Top walkers were Bernadette Warren, Kristin Hurley, Tamra Axworthy, and Crystal Bojorquez.

“Ann,” ACPC’s mobile medical clinic, led the way for participants as they walked around Mineral Palace Park. Matthew Haslar, lead pastor of GraceLife Church, blessed the event with prayer, and Pastor Rob Hernandez of Highest Praise Fellowship blew the shofar as signal to begin the walk. Shay the Fairy of Sisters 3 Art provided face painting at the event.

The Walk for Life is a simple way for people of all ages to actively demonstrate support for the sanctity of human life and make a difference in the lives of women, men, and their babies. This year marked the 31st year that this event has taken place in Pueblo. The 2019 walk theme was “Oh! The places they’ll go!” recognizing the significance of providing continuous support for the futures of Pueblo families. Pledges are collected by walkers and directly impact the 500+ new patients and clients that reach out to ACPC for services every year, the majority of whom are facing a pregnancy crisis. The Walk for Life is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, second to the annual Fundraising Banquet, which will take place November 8th, 2019 at the Pueblo Convention Center featuring guest speaker Abby Johnson.

ACPC is a non-profit organization that provides life skills and parenting education, material support, and limited medical services to women, men, and families facing pregnancy-related issues, all confidential and free.

Money raised: $36,843

Who benefits: Women, men, and families in Pueblo County

Info: Acpcpueblo.org.