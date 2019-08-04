Songs don’t have to have lyrics to be awesome. Some of the best tunes ever recorded are instrumental tracks.

Think of all the great surf tunes of the 1960s. Think of some of the biggest jazz hits. Think of some of the best synth music.

In today’s world, some of the biggest songs have been electronic dance music with little to no words.

In celebration of instrumental music, Jon Pompia and I are counting down our 10 favorites (or 11 in my case).

Here is my list, in no particular order:

Luke: “Pipeline” originally by The Chantays, with versions by The Ventures and Agent Orange. Regardless of the version, “Pipeline” is one of the coolest surf riffs ever created. It’s punchy, clean tone surf guitar and driving drums make this song cool. There’s also something sort of haunting yet melodic about “Pipeline,” which is cool. The song reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. To this day, it’s one of the most popular surfing songs. Also, I can play this song on guitar! So, there’s that.

Jon: Written about the infamous Banzai Pipeline, a surf reef break in Hawaii, this instrumental is notable for its ghostly aura: a result of the Chantays combining keyboards to the reverb-drenched guitars. While kudos to the Chantays, the definitive version, to my ears, belongs to the Ventures, the undisputed heavyweight champs of instrumental covers.

Luke: “Rumble” by Link Wray. My favorite scene from one of my favorite films features this iconic rock instrumental. “Rumble” plays over the scene in which John Travolta and Uma Thurman’s characters in “Pulp Fiction” walk into the fictional 50s themed restaurant Jack Rabbit Slim. The vibrato clean guitar riff and slick drums make this just as cool as Link Wray was. It’s a great song, and one of the best instrumental tracks ever.

Jon: Every time I hear Al Green's "Let's Stay Together," I can only picture the back of Marcellus Wallace's head and that mysterious Band-Aid. And after repeated views of "Reservoir Dogs," I'll never hear "Stuck in the Middle With You" in the same light. Such is the power of the right song at the right moment in a movie. And in that regard, Tarantino is the undisputed master.

Luke: “Miserlou,” by Dick Dale. Ha, ha, hooooooooo! “Miserlou” is another iconic surf anthem written by the great Dick Dale (rest in peace!) This song is also featured in “Pulp Fiction.” It’s played before the title credit appears and leads right into “Jungle Boogie.” It’s a fast-paced, mandolin-sounding song that just screams ripping into a huge wave. It’s been used in movies, TV shows and advertisements for decades. It was also (horribly) sampled by The Black Eyed Peas.

Jon: Like "Rumble," "Miserlou" was reintroduced into the public consciousness by its key placement in "Pulp Fiction." Although this song is intrinsically linked with Dick Dale, it's actually a cover of a long-lost Eastern Mediterranean folk song from the 1920s entitled "Misirlou," later popularized by Jan August in 1946. Per the title, the song is about an Egyptian woman: hence the exotic, mystical feel.

Luke: “Sirius” by Alan Parsons Project. In the 1990s, my TV was permanently fixed on WGN. Between Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bulls games, there were few other things I watched as a kid. The 90s Bulls teams — the greatest to ever grace a basketball court — had one of the best starting lineup introductions as well. As “Sirius” played over the United Center’s PA system, the announcer blasted out intros to the Bulls players. I can hear the epic synthy, prog rock song playing as the announcer blasts, “At guard, standing six-foot-six, from North Carolina: Michael Jordan!” This song is sentimental to me as a fan of MJ and his greatness.

Jon: It's a tragedy of the highest order that the majestic Alan Parsons Project has, for millions, been reduced to a snippet of music used to introduce a basketball team I loathe to this day for its arrogance and elitist attitude. With that said, "Sirius" is regal, soaring and a bit otherworldly: a perfect summation of the the high quality music APP has produced for decades. And a reminder of just how much of an annoying clown Dennis Rodman continues to be.

Luke: “Take Five” by The Dave Brubeck Quartet. This classic jazz composition was written by legendary saxophonist Paul Desmond and originally recorded by The Dave Brubeck Quartet in 1959. It’s the standout track from the quartet’s album “Time Out.” The song is melodic and innovative and played in a unique time. “Take Five” features Desmond’s blues-driven saxophone part as well as a frenetic drum solo. The song is featured in various film and TV soundtracks and one of the best American jazz standards ever composed.

Jon: I must have heard this hundreds of times without knowing what it was. Now I know, and I'll agree with Luke: this is one cool and hip way to spend a couple minutes.

Luke: “Harlem Nocturne” by Earle Hagen Dick Rogers for the Ray Noble orchestra. We could dedicate an entire newspage to all the musicians who have covered this wonderful jazz standard. This sleepy and dreary, yet melodic ode to the king of jazz Duke Ellington is one of the best instrumental songs composed.

Jon: A genuine blast from the past! As a fan of Stacy Keach's short-lived "Mike Hammer" television series, I immediately recognized this smoky and sultry number as the opening theme from this unfairly forgotten small-screen masterpiece. "Harlem Nocturne" is the aural equivalent of a Mickey Spillane novel, which of course inspired the "Hammer" series.

Luke: “Green Onions” by Booker T. and the M.G.’s. I’m not sure if I ever feel as cool as I do when I listen to “Green Onions.” This groovy, funky and smooth instrumental peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Hot 100 in 1962 and has made several appearances on the chart since. Surprisingly, this song hasn’t been in a Tarantino film (yet.) However, it has been in a number of films.

Jon: Truly showing my age, I will forever associate this serving of unbridled hipness with a 1986 commercial for California Cooler, a faux adult beverage better known for its commercials than taste. Along with "Green Onions," "Gimme Some Lovin'" and "Surfin' Bird" also made appearances in the adverts for this watered-down liquid. By the way, Booker T. and colleagues had a number of equally stellar instrumentals, including the timeless "Time is Tight."

Luke: “Walk, Don’t Run 64” by The Ventures. Sage advice for hall monitors, “Walk, Don’t Run” is the rock instrumental group’s biggest hit. When The Ventures released the re-issue of the song in 1964, it reached No. 9 on the charts. It’s an uptempo surf tune with one of the gnarliest surf riffs created. It’s a great song to hang 10 to, or to take a nice stroll in the park to.

Jon: The song, and band, that fueled my interest in learning the electric guitar. This version clearly improves on the original, thanks in large part to that slinking bass line that creeps up to start the song. It's not widely known, but "Walk, Don't Run" was written and released in 1954 by Johnny Smith, who died in Colorado Springs in 2013 at the age of 90. And it's totally unknown that back in 1982, this writer, along with some fellow Ventures fans from Trinidad, caught the band at the old Cavalcade lounge.

Luke: “Organ Donor” by DJ Shadow. Have I mentioned how much I love organ in popular music? DJ Shadow released this fusion of fugue-style organ and 90s techno in 1996. This was right smack dab in the techno boom of the decade. It’s inventive, fun and catchy. Upon listening once, I promise it’ll be stuck in your head.

Jon: As a fervent reader of Spin magazine back in the day, I remember that DJ Shadow was incessantly heralded as the "next big thing," praised for his magical ability to seamlessly weave countless samples into his music. Admittedly, I was unfamiliar with "Organ Donor," but wow: what an amazing piece: catchy, creative and funky. It's a shame that DJ Shadow never reached the heights of popularity he should have.

Luke: “Eruption” Van Halen. What more do you need than Eddie Van Halen shredding? This answer: nothing. The aptly named “Eruption,” which features a volcanic explosion of Van Halen’s sweet guitar leads, only features the guitar virtuoso ripping between riff and solo. It’s a perfect lead in to one of the best covers ever recorded: VH's version of “You Really Got Me” by The Kinks.

Jon: The minute and 42 seconds that changed the world, at least for guitar players. In 1978, when "Boogie Ooogie Ooggie," "Dust in the Wind" and "Copacana" were the high-flying numbers, this blast of distorted beauty came on like a rapid-fire hurricane, obliterating minds and speakers without compassion. "Spanish Fly," "Little Guitars" and "Catherdral" are Eddie Van Halen instrumentals also worth a spin.

Luke: “Your Hand in Mine” by Explosions in the Sky. Explosions in the Sky is the perfect band to score modern films. In fact, the group created the soundtrack for the 2004 film “Friday Night Lights.” “Your Hand in Mine” plays at the end of the film, during the most poignant and heartfelt moments. The song is a perfect blend of rock, strings and ambiance.

Jon: Another welcome discovery. This plays like a mini-symphony, opening with a wistful, chiming guitar line before picking up steam and grandeur. A worthy choice.

Luke: "The Last Race" by Jack Nitzsche. This revved-up instrumental first appeared in the 1965 film "Village of the Giants," but Tarantino used the song as the intro the Grindhouse horror film "Death Proof" in 2007. The song is menacing but melodic, and a perfect lead in to Tarantino's film. Nitzsche was Phil Spector's right-hand man in the late 50s and worked with the Rolling Stones and Neil Young. He's also worked on film scores for classics like "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "The Exorcist." In 1983, he won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for his work on "Up Where We Belong."

Jon: This tune is so ominously cool that I'm willing to overlook the fact Nitzsche was honored for the dreadful dreck that is "Up Where We Belong." "Death Proof" wasn't exactly a smash hit, and for those who haven't seen it, one listen to "The Last Race" will pretty much sum up the entirety of the plot.

