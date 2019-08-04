New Books

From the Pueblo City-County Library District

Fiction

1. The Escape Room – Megan Goldin*

2. The Gifted School – Bruce Holsinger*

3. Never Have I Ever – Joshilyn Jackson*

4. The Chain – Adrian McKinty*

5. The Golden Hour – Beatriz Williams*

6. Thrawn: Treason (Star Wars) – Timothy Zahn*

Non-Fiction

1. American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump – Tim Alberta*

2. The Coffee Bean: A Simple Lesson to Create Positive Change – Jon Gordon*

3. Archaeology from Space: How the Future Shapes Our Past – Sarah H. Parcak*

4. Crisis in the Red Zone: The Story of the Deadliest Ebola Outbreak in History, and the Outbreaks to Come – Richard Preston*

5. The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story – Joy Ann-Reid*

6. George Marshall: Defender of the Republic – David L. Roll*

*Titles are either available or can be recommended in the eBook format through PCCLD’s Cloud Library Collection