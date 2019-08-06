Health Colorado is the regional accountable entity in Southern Colorado for Medicaid members in the region.

The Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) was founded just over a year ago and serves both behavioral and physical health members. It provides integrated health care to serve Medicaid members’ needs.

“Health Colorado serves 19 counties in Southern Colorado,” said Cathy Michopoulos, chief executive officer. “A majority of those (counties) are rural communities. We have unique challenges in our rural communities from limited access to specialty care providers. We want to provide services to those clients to ensure that they get the best resources and integrated healthcare to better meet their needs”

The first year has been a successful one for Health Colorado, cutting Medicaid costs by integrating care and serving well over 130,000 people in Southern Colorado.

Going forward, Health Colorado will build on its early momentum. It will continue to strive to provide the best, integrated healthcare services.

The board

Michopoulos joined Health Colorado on July 8, having previously worked with other regional healthcare organizations.

Michopoulos is a Pueblo native, but has spent time working in rural communities such as the San Luis Valley and Canon City.

“I am an advocate for rural healthcare and want to ensure we have a voice for our rural communities," she said.

Dr. Dorothy Perry, president-CEO of Health Solutions, is the new chairperson for the board. Betty Nufer, program manager at Pueblo Pro Bono Mental Health Services, is the community representative on the board.

How it works

Health Organization ensures Health First Colorado Medicaid members receive access to physical, behavioral, and specialty healthcare services.

"Clients can go to their local Department of Human Services and work with local providers to get in Medicaid. A lot clients may qualify for Medicaid, I encourage people to work with local service providers to enroll or enroll on line through Health First Colorado website: healthfirstcolorado.com/apply-now,” Michopoulos said. “There may be clients that have a gap and may qualify for Medicaid in Colorado.”

Health Colorado, the regional accountable entity, works to ensure members’ needs are provided from care coordination, nurse advice hotlines and specialty services.

The organization itself does not provide healthcare, but collaborates with behavioral, physical, and specialty providers across Southern Colorado.

“Cathy’s team doesn’t provide clinical work but rather works with local providers to ensure members needs are met,” Perry said. “Providers in our community apply through Health Care Policy and Financing in addition to working with our administrative service organization Beacon Health Options to become a contracted provider for Medicaid. Some of those are larger organizations, like the one I represent, Health Solutions. And, some of those are smaller, like a single counselor in an office. They can also see Medicaid members.”

Members can receive physical, behavioral and dental care through various providers throughout the state.

The goal for Health Colorado is to help Medicaid members receive total health care and in an integrated healthcare setting.

Many providers provide all services in one place, making it more convenient for people to receive the attention they need.

Health Colorado collaborates with local community organizations to go above-and-beyond to ensure we are meeting the needs of our clients.

“What we’re doing with this contract, is we’re providing care coordination and population healthcare to include services such as housing, food, transportation,” Michopoulos said.

Direct care

After gaining access to Medicaid care, a client is set up with a care coordinator in their community.

The care coordinator will assist the member in getting to appointments, pharmacy medications and connecting with other resources in their community.

Michopoulos said ‘this includes specialty care from diabetes management, cardiology, dental, to name a few, care coordinators are there to help with a member’s needs.”

Health Colorado care coordinators act as advocates for clients, connecting them with the resources they need. Care coordinators are available throughout the Health Colorado region to ensure clients get the care they need.

“We are truly invested in our members,” Michopoulos said. “We operate with integrity and heart for serving our community members.”

Service counties can be accessed through provider partners and access care through Health Colorado's website healthcoloradorae.com.

Integration of care

Many providers, such as Health Solutions, features clinical physicians and behavioral health providers in the same building.

Mobile services are also available. A mobile service can come to a physical or mental health facility, accessing care convenient for Health First Colorado members.

Not only does this help the people of the state, but also reduces medical costs.

“The data is showing that we’ve cut costs for the state by 10-percent so far just by integrating,” Perry said. “We hope to keep increasing that where we can provide and better integrated services.”

By doing outreach and having a presence in each community it represents, Health Colorado works to help its clients in anyway they need.

Health Solutions just received a $300,000 grant to create more mobile service units in Walsenburg and Trinidad. The organization is also looking to aid in opioid treatments. In these facilities, patients can receive help for addiction and receive medical care.

Providers can also provide preventive care - all thanks to integrating services as much as possible.

“Everybody wins,” Perry said. “That is our goal.”

Looking ahead

After its first successful year, Health Colorado is looking ahead at providing quality healthcare.

As the opioid epidemic continues to take its toll on residents, Health Solutions is striving to obtain more resources for substance use addiction.

To include outpatient program services for an eight-bed residential treatment facility and its various mental health providers, Health Colorado is working to help clients receive medications like Suboxone and Vivitrol and working to get a license to provide methadone treatment services.

“It cuts cravings for opioids,” Perry said. “We’ve been doing this for a couple of years and we’ve found that the most hardcore addicts who have been addicted the longest … the newer medications aren’t as effective. Health Solutions is in the process of becoming a licensed provider to prescribe methadone. It’s a huge process.”

Health Colorado is also looking to expand its telehealth services, further enabling rural residents to receive better care. Rural communities strive to recruit and retain medical professionals, providing telehealth is another step in ensuring quality care is provided.

“They have those resources where they can communicate with a practitioner via video whether it’s from their home or at the clinic,” Michopoulos said. “These services are crucial and are an initiative Colorado will continue to see the need for additional resources. Health Solutions is a shareholder provider with Health Colorado in addition to Solvista Health, Southeast Health Group, San Luis Valley Behavioral Health Group, Valley-wide Health, and Beacon Health Options, serving Region 4 Southern Colorado."

To find out more about Health Colorado visit healthcoloradoae.com; email healthcolorado@beaconhealthoptions.com; call 888-502-4185 for more information or for care coordination services call 888-502-4186.

