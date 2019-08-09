The inaugural Multicultural Festival begins at 11 a.m. Sunday at Mineral Palace Park, 1600 N. Santa Fe Ave.

The event will celebrate the culture, education, dance, song and crafts of the people of the world.

Dr. Margaret Wright's African group, Bagpiper, Grupo Xochitl, Katipunan Filipno Group, Coyote Jack, Mariachi, Native American Dance and drum of Samuel Gallegos and a booth by Cian Irish Clan and Scottish Clan are all scheduled.

There will be Ethnic Poetry Slam, live music, an open dance floor, guest speakers Carmen and Sil Arteaga and a beer tent and shade tent.

Food trucks, and Pueblo Rocks! will also be present.

Admission is $5 and kids under 11 enter for free.

No. 2: The Kids Parade will celebrate the end of summer at 10 a.m. Saturday on Abriendo Avenue.

Hundreds of children, most in costumes, will march in the parade. There will be food and fun for all ages.

Party in the Park will take place immediately afterward at 10:30 a.m. in Gnome Park between King and Jewell Avenues on Abriendo.

The event is sponsored by the Pueblo City-County Library District and this year's theme is "A Universe of Stories."

Both events are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit pueblolibrary.org.

No. 3: Pride 2019 Zumbathon will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

The event is hosted by Audra Agenais.

For more, search Pride 2019 Zumbathon on Facebook.

No. 4: The Southern Colorado Astronomical Society will host a Stargaze Program beginning at 7:45 p.m. today at Lake Pueblo State Park, 640 Pueblo Reservoir Road.

SCAS will lead a "tour" of the night sky. Participants can see star clusters, galaxies, planets, nebula and more through SCAS telescopes.

The program is held at the Lake Pueblo State Park Visitor Center and is free. No park pass is required.

For more, visit Lake Pueblo State Park on Facebook.

No. 5: Arcanum Electric Tattoo will host "Slangin' Tats and Saving Cats' at noon Sunday at the tattoo shop located at 113 Colorado Ave.

The fundraiser will provide proceeds to Steel City Alley Cats. There will be a set of pre-drawn, cat-inspired flash designs (featuring cats) that range from $25 to $60.

There are limited spots available. The event is first-come, first-served with a signup sheet. You can reserve a spot with a $20 deposit before the event.

For more information, visit Arcanum Electric Tattoo on Facebook.