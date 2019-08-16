Twelve stand-up comedians will face off for a chance to be Pueblo Pfunny’s Comedy Olympics gold medalist Friday.

The comedy contest will begin at 9:30 p.m. at The Spotlight, located at 211 W. Northern Ave. There is no cover charge, but there is a two-drink minimum (can be non-alcoholic drinks). Karaoke will follow.

The contest will pit 12 local standups with fewer than four years experience on stage against each other for gold, silver and bronze medals, as well as an "audience choice" award.

“The Olympics, in sports, is for non-professional athletes,” Doug Sterner, a standup comedian and one of Pueblo Pfunny’s two owners, wrote in an email. “Thus, we thought we’d offer the same for newer comics and limited the Comedy Olympics to comics who have been doing standup comedy for fewer than four years.”

Pueblo Pfunny, owned and operated by Sterner and his wife Pamla Sterner, has hosted a bevy of comedy events over the past four years.

Most Friday nights, the Sterners host a comedy open mic and karaoke night at The Spotlight. There, a host and headliner introduce comics who can cut their teeth or work on new material.

National touring comedians have headlined the event on several occasions, and comedians from around the state have participated as hosts, headliners and as open-micers.

Recently, Pueblo Pfunny hosted a roast battle, which gave the Sterners inspiration for the Comedy Olympics.

“We noticed, however, that all too often in such contests the advantage goes to the more experienced comics, some of whom have been doing comedy and honing their craft for more than a decade,” Sterner wrote.

So, Sterner and his wife decided to level the playing field as much as possible.

The contest will be judged by four people. Those judges will give a score from 0-10 and offer feedback on the comedian’s five-minute set.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the gold, silver and bronze medalist as well as the audience's favorite comedian.

The contestants participating are: Leslie Fox; Stephanie Testa; Norman Royal; Jose Alonso Granillo; Sarah Richardson; Tiffany Sterner-Neely; Pacho Chacon; Brittney Kay Giesler; Dale Mares; Russel Paul Keller; Laura Thompson; and George Wagner.

As is the case for all of Pueblo Pfunny’s events, Sterner wants to provide a place for comics to hone their skills, whether they’re new to the art form or veterans.

In addition, the Sterners wish to provide Pueblo further entertainment.

“The bottom line for all our shows is a dual-purpose aim: to provide a venue for local and state-wide artists to share their talents and provide the Pueblo community with a funny and fun-filled night out,” he wrote.

For more information, search Pueblo Pfunny on Facebook.

