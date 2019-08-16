The Impossible Players’ Next Gen Players will get a little sillier in its second one-act performance following “Lockdown.”

The young actors will perform “Appropriate Audience Behavior” at 7:30 p.m. following the first one-act today and Saturday as well as Aug. 23 and 24 at the Impossible Playhouse, 1201 N. Main St.

The play is unusual in that the actors on stage portray an audience, facing the real audience. The actors pretend to watch “Hamlet,” and break every rule there is in regards to being a good audience member.

“It’s hysterical,” said director Darin Stuart. “Everything that can happen in the audience that is rude happens; from somebody eating; to someone looking for a cherry cough drop in a bag of lemon cough drops; and then eventually eating spaghetti because they think it’s going to help their scratchy throat; to someone who is constantly clearing their throat, to the person who falls asleep to the old couple in the back row making commentary to the whole thing; to (one of the funnier ones) the pedantic theatre-file so to speak that just loves every moment of the play and feels the need to show his enthusiasm vocally.”

Finally, the actor portraying Hamlet has enough and decides to break character and address the faux audience.

The show is lighthearted with clever lines and writing. It’s also relatable as everyone has dealt with, or been, a bad audience member at one point or another.

“It’s a wonderfully funny show,” Stuart said. “It has some barbs in it because every single one of us has picked up our phone in a movie theater or real theater because we’re 'extra special and important.'

"We’ve all done these little things. It takes it over the top in these characters up on stage.”

Actors, too, can relate.

Stuart said anyone that has been on stage has had to deal with some sort of distraction coming from the audience.

“It may not be as over the top as this is, but it certainly has that moment where you’re going ‘Are you serious? I’m going through my monologue and four of you opening up pop cans?,'" Stuart said.

In addition, the actors on stage will interact with the actual audience in the pews.

At intermission, between shows, cast members make their way onto the stage by walking through the audience.

Actors will talk and carry on while they take their seats on stage. They’ll even interact with the audience, causing a bit of confusion.

“I’m sure it’s going to have lots of confusion and I want that,” Stuart said. “I want that sort of energy from my real audience. I want to keep them a little bit off-balance as it begins. Then, they’ll kind of get what’s going on.”

The show compliments “Lockdown” well, providing comedic relief from the more serious show.

It still has heart, but it also provides a much-needed laugh.

“I think it’s a good way to finish both shows with some laughter at ourselves,” Stuart said. “We spent the first show crying at ourselves and the second laughing at ourselves.”

In addition, the silliness of the show helps boost the imaginations of the young actors.

“It kind of releases them and allows them to be silly,” Stuart said. "And from that silliness, they can be creative.”

Tickets for “Lockdown” and “Appropriate Audience Behavior” are $15. For more information, search Impossible Players on Facebook or call 542-6969.

