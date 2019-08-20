The human brain is nearly 60-percent fat, so it would make sense that the body needs fat to function.

That said, the type of fat the body takes in is very important.

Good fats (essential fatty-acids, omega-3’s and 6’s, monounsaturated fats) are the best source of fats for a healthy lifestyle.

“One of the things we are not currently getting in our food blend … a lot of people aren’t getting essential fatty acids,” said Joe Alvarez, health and lifestyle coach and personal trainer. “They’re called EFAs. You must get them through your food or through supplementation.”

Good fats can provide a treasure trove of benefits from improved brain function, improved insulin production and utilization, improved mood and more.

“You want to get real fats that are going to help the skin, help with your mood, help satiate you more and then by being more satiated you’ll be less apt to go after some of the processed foods,” Alvarez said. “Those are some really good ideas to think about when you’re eating these essential fatty acids and monounsaturated fats.”

There are several foods that are good sources of healthy fats.

Canned salmon and regular, wild-caught salmon are a good source of fats and are high protein foods.

Avocado is an excellent source of monounsaturated fats. Pistachios contain raw fat. Walnuts are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids.

Olive oil also contains good fats.

“You can use it as a great alternative versus some of the commercial salad dressings that have a lot of hydrogenated oils and soybean oils,” Alvarez said.

If you aren’t able to add these foods to your debt supplementation is the next step.

Fish oils, flaxseed oils, and seed blends can boost your fat intake.

“I have a seed mix that has chia seeds, black seed … I currently put it in a shake,” Alvarez said. “It’s a good way to supplement (fat) into your diet if you can’t get some of these other foods.”

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14