In anticipation of two performances at the Colorado State Fair, local country rockers Overton Road have released an official music video for the song "Stand Up For Your Country."

Before opening for 38 Special Sunday at The Southwest Motors Event, Overton Road will play a set during Saturday's demolition derby, which begins at 6 p.m. Saturday inside the Bud Light Grandstand.

"Stand Up For Your Country" is a lead track from the band's 13-song release, "Sippin' Country," recorded locally at Perfect World Studios.



The song, written by lead vocalist Brett Cozzolino, addresses the ongoing debate around professional athletes kneeling during the national anthem, and the band's belief of the patriotic need to "stand up for your country."

Sonically, the heartfelt, mid-tempo song number opens with tuneful acoustic strumming and a wailing harmonica line, before the bass, drums and electric guitar join the well recorded mix.

"With some fight from you and me, we'll keep this land of liberty," Cozzolini sings.

Formed in 2007, Overton Road is made up a diverse band of musicians — all with important day jobs — who have paid their dues in dive bars, honky tonks, fairs and festivals.

"The band’s DNA is what makes them unique," said Tyler Lundquist, a publicist for the band. "There's Dr. John Millea, a practicing dentist on vocals, harp and piano; guitarist Rich Robling, a contractor with a flair for artistic welding; lead vocalist Brent Cozzolino, an insurance man that refuses to sell policies during any gig;

"Also, bassist Jason Mittino, an automotive genius; guitarist Brad Padula, an Emmy winning director; guitarist Bryan Dehn, a computer genius; and drummer Carl Lucero, the Perfect World Studio operator who produced the record."

Overton Road has appeared at Pueblo's Bands in the Backyard, the Let Freedom Ring Concert Series in Texas, and at last year's Colorado State Fair, opening for Lucas Hoge and Josh Gracin.

The video, along with a host of others from the band, is available for viewing on YouTube, with "Sippin' Country" available for purchase from iTunes and other web-based outlets, including streaming services.

For more information, visit overtonroad.com

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia