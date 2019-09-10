Created as a collective effort in Pueblo to help reduce deaths, addiction related hospitalizations and the overall drain on the community by substance abuse, Substance Use Response Ecosystem (SURE) was first established in 2017.

SURE is comprised of “pods” across Pueblo government, academic, corporate and nonprofit sectors and is run out of the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

“The program is important to Pueblo as it brings together individuals and organizations that are dedicated to solving the opioid and substance use problem in Pueblo, wrote Ryan Turner, the program's regional health connector at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, in an email. “Together in this collective impact modeled coalition efforts can be aligned and integrated to have the largest impact in addressing the opioid epidemic in Pueblo.”

SURE has worked to increase the number of Medication Assisted Treatment providers in town. This has increased capacity for treatment.

SURE has also provided monthly informational community forums on varying substance use-related topics.

“SURE fits into PDPHE’s Community Health Improvement Plan under the focus area of Behavioral Health,” wrote Turner.

SURE’s annual forum will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

The event theme this year is “Building Hope - Inspiring Strength.”

The forum is free with dinner provided. There will also be door prizes and giveaways.

The keynote speaker of the event is LiftTheLabel.org and local experts.

For more information, search SURE on Facebook or call Turner at 583-4512.

