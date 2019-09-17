We've all seen the ads: a picture of a damaged lung flashes on the screen, harmful-looking ingredients being cooked into tobacco, or a person lying in a hospital bed talking out of a machine because of years of smoking.

We don't see the full story when we see these ads. We might fear the idea of putting chemicals into our bodies, but what are the realistic health effects of vaping?

Substance use affects our brain and all organs in our body severely. Chemicals like propylene glycol make the Vape’s smoke and these are the same chemicals found in antifreeze and hand sanitizers. Most importantly, the chemicals in vapes are approved by the FDA to be ingested but not inhaled or vaped. These particles can go into the lungs and can cause serious damage like popcorn lung.

Did you know that one Juul pod can contain the same amount of nicotine as one pack of cigarettes? This nicotine impairs our developmental process, and in the long term can become an addiction.

Vaping also causes a distraction in school. Locker rooms, bathrooms, classrooms are now the not-so-secret places teens may use substances. And there’s an added adrenaline rush trying not to get caught, so they vape in places the teachers won't see them. If a teacher won't catch a student vaping, cameras won't either, so they just keep doing it because of the adrenaline rush to not get caught — as a teacher here is what to look out for: dab pens in schools and classrooms, alcohol in water bottles, rigs in cars and lockers. These teens get these tools from their relatives, close friends, or they'll even buy it themselves.

Right now, if a student were to get caught using a substance, he/she would get suspended — nothing more. This doesn't prevent it, in fact, it probably promotes substance use due to the fact that teens go home and more than likely use it again.

As a teacher, it is best to show the student that you care about them and their health.

Show them that you are there for them. That you want to replace the substance use with positive activities. Teachers, if we are using substances on a daily basis, weekly, monthly, it doesn’t matter, it is a cry for help. We are using because of something happening in our life. It may be something at home, it may be stress from school, it could be many other things.

The best thing to do, show us that you want to help us through our problems.

Changing punishment in schools, limiting access to tools like rigs or pens, and educating teens on the dangers of substance use. We're not talking about the after school programs that tell us to stay away from drugs — instead, we're saying we need to integrate it into the science and health curriculum. There’s also already existing resources to help us stop vaping.

People 12 years old and older who vape or use other tobacco products can use Quit Line services where they can get personalized phone coaching, text message support, and nicotine patches/gum/lozenges. Learn more at www.coyouthquitline.org.

Teens that use substances usually feel peer pressure or want to fit in with the other teens using substances.

We often hear "Everyone else does it, why can't I?" or “Wow, look at the cool tricks they can do! I bet if I tried, I could do better!” sometimes, teens are often forced to do it, or are pressured into using. However, not all teens are using substances - in fact, most aren't. We teens who aren't using don't want to see our peers using either. We care about the well-being of our friends, and peers.

About the author: Daniel Jaramillo is a freshman at GOAL Academy high school and serves as a Youth Action Board member for the Communities That Care coalition. As a Youth Action Board member, Daniel works in partnership with adult coalition members to prevent youth substance use by sharing his experiences as a young person. Daniel is passionate about behavioral health issues and wants to help improve his community.