In "Ad Astra" Brad Pitt plays astronaut Roy McBride who takes on a mission across the solar system to find the truth about his missing father who went on a doomed mission 30 years ago.

What McBride discovers is that his father's mission now threatens the universe, forcing him to act quickly to save mankind.

The film is rated PG-13, and is playing now.

Frank Stallone will take on the role of Rambo for one last hoorah, as "Rambo: Last Blood" hits theaters this weekend.

Rambo confronts his past and unleashes his ruthless combat skills one last time to enact one last taste of revenge.

The movie is rated R and is in theaters now.

Lastly, the film version of the popular TV series "Downton Abbey" is out now.

The film is the continuation of the Crawley family's story. The family is the owner of a large, English countryside estate in the 20th century.

The film is rated PG.

— Luke Lyons