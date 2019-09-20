Denver-based standup comedian Derrick Stroup describes his comedy as a cross between Sam Kinison and Ron White.

Originally from Alabama, Stroup blends his Southern drawl with fast-paced, angry storytelling.

“I do Southern comedy in a whole new, different way,” Stroup said. “I tell people, if you hate slow, Southern comedy and you feel like they’re just up there just chewing on peanut butter and not delivering punchlines, I’m the opposite.

"I’m pissed off and I’m fast. It’s still Southern. I’m still talking about the same things. But my pace is much quicker.”

Stroup will headline Spirit House Comedy at 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Spirit House, 611 N. Main St.

Joining Stroup is host and show creator John Brown, Tracy Kellett and Corey Quattelbaum.

Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door. For tickets, you can go to Downtown Bar before the night of the show.

Stroup began doing stand-up comedy eight years ago as the general manager of two college bars in Jacksonville, Ala.

“We had country music and stuff all the time, but we didn’t have any stand up,” he said. “All my buddies would just tell me, ‘You should get up on stage, you should just get up on stage.’”

So, he did.

Every two or three months for the four years he worked there, he put on a comedy show in which he would sell pitchers of beer for a buck and do 45 minutes of comedy.

Stroup didn’t go to open mics or do any sort of primer shows. He got on stage and was just himself.

“I did like 45 minutes and did it to like a sold out, local crowd,” Stroup said. “I did a bunch of local stuff that everybody could relate to around that town and campus.”

Eventually, though, he decided to move to a city with a larger comedy scene.

He moved to Denver four years ago. There he had to start over and hit open mics and hone his comedy skills.

“That’s the first time I’d been to an open mic or met other comedians or anything like that,” he said. “I started kind of backwards. When people ask me how long I’ve been doing comedy, it’s a loaded question because I’ve been holding a mic for eight years but it didn’t feel like I started sharpening my skills until I got to Denver.”

And so he sharpened those skills, hitting open mics relentlessly to develop his act.

At first, he had a slower delivery more akin to many Southern comics like Nate Bargatze or Theo Von.

He quickly changed his stage persona. He incorporated a naturally faster pace and a more angry persona while telling observation-based stories.

“It was a nightmare, the first 10 months I couldn’t figure out how to wrap up a story and I couldn’t figure out how to get to a punchline,” Stroup said. “Now, I have that kind of fast, ranty, pissed-off kind of comedy. The faster I got, the more mad I got, the more frustrated I got … I’d talk to the crowd like they were kind of dumb … they just liked it more and started to be on my side.”

When he found a weird, angry dynamic, Stroup attained more success.

He quickly became an opener at local comedy clubs. He’s opened for Ron White and Josh Blue, even going on the road with Blue. He went on the road with Steve-O, has auditioned for Just For Laughs in Montreal and for Comedy Central.

“The experiences over the past four years have been insane,” Stroup said. “They’ve come fast and I’m every bit grateful to have these opportunities.”

By working with talented comics in Denver, Stroup has learned a great deal.

He credits the Denver comedy scene for the furthering of his stand up success.

“I heard somebody once call Denver the comedy college and some might take that as an insult, but for me I thought it was the best thing I’d ever heard for the city comedy wise,” Stroup said. “It’s not overcrowded, but it’s crowded which creates healthy competition.

“I can’t think of a city in the country better than Denver if you want to learn comedy.”

Now an established Denver comedian, Stroup delights crowds with stories and comparison driven comedy.

He said that the stark contrasts between Denver and Alabama provide a wealth of material.

“The only thing the South and Colorado have in common is that there are humans in both places,” he said. “Besides that, there’s nothing that similar whether it be weather, people, religion anything.”

The biggest differences are obvious to Stroup.

“That’s an easy answer: marijuana and humidity,” he said. “You don’t get swamp ass in Denver, or tazed for a joint.”

For more on the show, search Spirit House Comedy on Facebook.

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14