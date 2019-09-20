Hands down the best news for fans of acoustic emo, Dashboard Confessional will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a 9 p.m. concert Feb. 22 at the Ogden Theatre.

The American rock band from Boca Raton, Fla. led by singer and songwriter Chris Carrabba first hit the scene in 1999 and received critical and fan acclaim with its 2000 LP "The Swiss Army Romance."

The band's 2003 effort, "A Mark, a Mission, a Brand, a Scar" peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard top 2000 and since then Dashboard Confessional has released four more studio albums including 2018's "Crooked Shadowns."

The group is known for such tunes as "Hands Down," "Screaming Infidelities," "Saints and Sailors," "Vindicated" and "Stolen."

Tickets to the show are available at axs.com.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer are teaming up for the "Hella Mega Tour."

The tour will stop by Dick's Sporting Goods park on July 28.

The global tour begins June 13 and traverses the globe through cities like London, Dublin, Glasgow, Philadelphia, Boston and more.

The event is sponsored by Harley Davidson.

In honor of the announcment, each band released a new song on Sept. 13.

Green Day released "Father Of All ...," Weezer dropped "The End of the Game" and Fall Out Boy debuted "Dear Feature Self."

All three groups will release albums in the coming year.

Tickets for the show are now available at livenation.com.

— Luke Lyons

Also announced: Schoolboy Q, 8 p.m. Nov. 26, Fillmore Auditorium, axs.com; The Lil' Smokies, 8 p.m. Dec. 20, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; American Authors and Magic Giant, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Ogden Theater, axs.com; Robert Delong, 9 p.m. Nov. 2, Exdo Event Center, expeckerball.com; Hanson, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Keane, 8 p.m. March 13, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; The Head and the Heart and Fitz and the Tantrums, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; Black Star Gang, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Mission Ballroom, axs.com; Brittany Howard, 8 p.m. Nov. 14, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Cold War Kids, 8 p.m. Jan. 22, Ogden Theatre, axs.com; Andy Borowitz, 8 p.m. March 7, Paramount Theatre, altitudetickets.com; Colin Hay, 8 p.m. March 14, Paramount Theatre, altitudetickets.com; Trans-Siberian Orchestra, 3 and 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Pepsi Center, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 Broadmoor World Arena, livenation.com.