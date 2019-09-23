Holiday boutique information will be accepted beginning Sept. 26. The deadline for entries is 5 p.m. Oct. 5. Listings will run Oct. 13.

Boutique information received before, or after, the deadline will not be accepted.

To submit an entry, email LLyons@chieftain.com with the name of the boutique, location, times, dates and other important information needed.

Entries will not be accepted over the phone. Handwritten entries will be accepted, however handwriting must be legible.

Submissions will be edited for grammar, spelling, punctuation, AP style and space.