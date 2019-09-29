New Books
From the Pueblo City-County Library District
Fiction
1. The Water Dancer - Ta-Nehisi Coates*
2. The World that We Knew - Alice Hoffman*
3. Sins of the Fathers: A J.P. Beaumont Novel - J. A. Jance*
4. Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent - Kyle Mills*
5. The Dutch House - Ann Patchett*
6. The Dearly Beloved - Cara Wall*
Non-Fiction
1. The Price We Pay: What Broke American Healthcare - and How to Fix It - Marty Makary*
2. Inside Out: A Memoir - Demi Moore*
3. The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir - Samantha Power*
4. Year of the Monkey - Patti Smith*
5. Betrayal in Berlin: The True Story of the Cold War's Most Audacious Espionage Operation - Steve Vogel*
6. To Feel the Music: A Songwriter's Mission to Save High-Quality Audio - Neil Young*
*Titles are either available or can be recommended in the eBook format through PCCLD's Cloud Library Collection