Joaquin Phoenix stars as the Clown Prince of Crime in Todd Phillips' "Joker."

The film tells the origin story of the Joker. Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) is disgraced by society to the point where he becomes The Joker.

Robert De Niro, Zazie Beets, Brett Cullen and Marc Maron also star in the critically acclaimed film.

"Joker" is rated R and is now playing.

— Luke Lyons