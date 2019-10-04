I love Hallloween. Simply put, it’s my favorite holiday.

Forget the Christmas shopping season, I’d much rather have two months of All Hallow’s Eve.

I love everything about the spooky day: the candy (oh do I love the Resse’s peanut butter cup pumpkins); the decorations; the ghosts; the goblins; the ghouls; the parties and the costumes.

I do enjoy dressing up — so long as I have somewhere to be. I definitely don't dress up as Batman and watch Netflix alone on Halloween. I promise, I don't.

Getting into a costume is a fun activity for adults and children alike.

While most kiddos choose cute costumes, or dress as their favorite superheroes and cartoon characters, adults do Halloween dress-up a little differently.

Sometimes, it’s to a clever effect.

Sometimes, not so much.

While a junior in college, I dressed as Honey Boo Boo. I wore a tootoo, a muscle shirt and a blonde wig.

I walked around campus like that from 6 a.m. (I was the host of the Rev89 morning show at the time) until my last class at 5 p.m.

It was hilarious.

Two years ago I took an even simpler route as “uncool dad.” I purchased a brown and green ugly sweater from Target, wore some khakis, bought a pair of big framed glasses and shaved my beard down to just a mustache (think Ned Flanders in three dimensions).

But sometimes Halloween costuming can go terribly array.

Adults tend to take things a bit too far. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not part of the PC police. I have a dark, morbid sense of humor but there are pitfalls to avoid while choosing a costume.

Luckily I’m here to help you. The following is a guide of what NOT to do when picking out a Halloween costume.

No. 1: IF YOU’RE THINKING ABOUT DRESSING AS SOMEONE OUTSIDE OF YOUR RACE, DON’T PAINT YOUR FACE.

I know you’d think by now everyone knows this rule, but apparently they do not. Unless you’re painting your face a ghostly white to be a specter, you are whatever ethnicity you are and that’s that.

You may not be thinking about holding political office, or any position of power in the future, but painting your face to match another’s race is still not acceptable for anyone.

Learn from Justin Trudeau and Julianne Hough’s mistakes: no painting your face to change your race!

While we’re at it, stay away from dressing as Native Americans if you are not, in fact, an indigenous person.

I know that Pocahontas costume looks cute. I know that dressing as Crazy Horse might seem like a cool idea, but if you aren’t a native then avoid these costumes at all costs.

Even if you think you’re 1/16 indigenous, that’s still not enough for cultural appropriation.

Sorry!

No. 2: Think about who you’re going to be around when choosing your costume.

Look, sometimes ironic and controversial costumes can be funny. If you’re having a party and you know the people well enough at the gathering to know they won’t be offended then by all means do something satirical or ironic.

Dress like the ghost of Bernie Sanders or Donald Trump as a zombie if you know the people there won’t mind.

But is it really worth your grandma never talking to you again so you can dress up as a sexy priest or sexy nun for a family Halloween party?

I’m not religious by any means, but I don’t think a Halloween costume is worth sabotaging personal relationships.

While we’re talking “sexy” costumes — let’s not go with “sexy-add-the-title-of-anything here.”

I am a man. I find women attractive. I am not trying to say “cover up” for the sake of being classy or because I’m a prude. But, with social media and camera phones everywhere, just know pictures of you dressed as a sexy-street sweeper will be online immediately.

Your children will someday see this and think, “Mom (or dad), what were you thinking?”

Save yourself an embarrassing moment and put on a little more clothing.

And that goes for guys just as much as gals.

Recently, I saw a "Sexy Mr. Rodgers" costume. Who asked for this? The answer: no one.

No. 3: Did I mention don’t paint your face to match another person’s race? I think it bears repeating.

No. 4: Let dead celebrities rest in peace.

Don’t think about dressing as zombie Eddie Money. It isn’t cool to adorn a bloody Rip Torn costume and avoid the Beth Chapman ghost costumes.

Would you like some drunkard dressing as you a few months after you die? No, well then think about that when picking dead celebrities.

There is such thing as too soon.

No. 5: Don’t do tacky couple costumes.

Bonnie and Clyde is a clever way for a couple to dress up. Donny and Marie Osmond is not.

A ball and chain? Probably best to avoid.

Peanut butter and jelly? Super corny.

A hot dog and mustard bottle is probably not so appealing.

Don’t do anything demeaning, or sexist, or misogynistic.

Try to avoid any of the other pitfalls listed in No. 1 to No. 4 while dressing as a couple.

Or, just don’t do couple costumes. That, to me, is optimal.

I’m not the fun police. I think sometimes we are a little too sensitive. But, too, I think we also need to be a bit more sensitive to those marginalized in our society.

With that said, enjoy your Halloween safely and without ruining friendships, relationships or your political future.

Luke Lyons is a Lifestyle reporter and columnist for the Pueblo Chieftain. He can be reached via email at LLyons@chieftain.com or on Twitter by following @luke_lyons14.