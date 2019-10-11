They're creepy and they're cooky, mysterious and spooky.

They're all together spooky and the Addams family is back in a theater near you.

This time, the bizarre and ghoulish family comes to life via computer generated animation and stars Oscar Isaac as the voice of Gomez; Charlize Theron voicing Morticia, Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Finn Wolfhand as Pugsley, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester and Snoop Dogg as It.

"The Addams Family" is rated PG and is now playing.

In "Gemini Man," Will Smith plays an over-the-hill hitman who is pitted against a clone of his younger self.

Smith co-stars alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Clive Owen in the PG-13 rated action-trhiller.

Lastly, in "Jexi," Adam Devine and Rose Byrne star in a comedy that shows what can happen when you love your phone more than anything.

The film is rated R and is playing in theaters now.

— Luke Lyons