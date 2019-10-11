Performing stand up comedy was never something Mo Vida had envisioned herself doing.

It was in 2009 while in New York that she took a comedy writing class. The culmination of that class was doing a stand up set.

“It was a 10-week course, but we had to perform at the end of that,” Vida said. “I thought, ‘Oh my God, that’s terrifying’ when I found out.”

But she did it. And 10 years later Vida is still grinding. She’s now a regular in the Denver comedy scene.

Vida will headline Spirit House Comedy at 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Spirit House located at 611 N. Main St. She’ll perform along with host and show creator John Brown, PJ Johnson and Rick Bryan.

After her initial set at the end of the writing workshop, Vida took to the art form, and dove into the New York City comedy scene.

“I started going to open mics and stuff like that and meeting other comics,” she said. “I just really enjoyed it. It was very different than what I thought it would be.”

Vida said she thought it’d be a cutthroat, dog-eat-dog world. She was pleased, she said, to find that there was competition but also a nice community.

She also enjoyed writing jokes and finding the funny.

“I really enjoyed the psychology of trying to write things that were funny to an entire audience,” she said.

The comedian was never “the funny person at the water cooler at work,” she said. But she has always been engaging.

Vida said she enjoys the hard work and effort, along with the trial-and-error process it takes to write jokes.

“You have to really think about your voice,” she said. “You have to figure out how to be concise and convey what you need to bring people along during the set or the joke.

"Then, I discovered quickly that the set up isn’t the funny part. You have to have that punchline.”

Vida is originally from Denver. She graduated from Colorado University in Boulder before working in Europe then moving to New York.

She moved back a few years ago to be closer to her mother.

She’s since immersed herself in Denver’s budding comedy scene, jumping on stage whenever she can.

She’s made friends with several Denver comics, many of whom she considers mentors. She’s headlined local shows, been featured on podcasts like Sex Pot Comedy and continued to become a better writer and performer.

“Every once in a while I’m amazed that this is where I am,” she said. “I mean, I love it and I absolutely strive for it and it’s a real thing. But like I said, I never wanted to do comedy.”

The feeling of making an entire theater laugh is still a rush for Vida.

It's also a surreal moment when she stops to think about it.

“Every once and a while I pinch myself and go, ‘Oh wow, I just made an entire theater of people laugh,’” she said.

Vida said that she wants to continue honing her comedy chops.

Someday, she hopes to write for TV show in the vein of the FX show “Louie” or TruTv comedy ‘I’m Sorry.”

For now, Vida will focus on her headlining gig at Spirit House.

She hopes people will come out for a laugh.

“I am a middle-aged cougar and that lends itself to a lot of crazy things that happen to me,” she joked. “I have lots and lots of things to share. I really take it to heart to make it an entertaining night for everybody.

“So, we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Tickets are $5 in advance at the Downtown Bar, 103 Central Plaza, or $10 at the door.

