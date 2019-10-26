Allison Kipple uses her photography to portray Pueblo in a proud, positive light.

She showcases The Steel City’s rich history, blue collar work ethic and its beauty with her photos.

“I think for a long time, Pueblo kind of had a bad rap around the state, or it still does,” Kipple said. “But there’s so many fascinating things and unique things about Pueblo that I like highlighting in my photography.”

Kippleshowcases what Pueblo has to offer in a yearly calendar produced by Steel City Art Works, where she’s a member.

Her work is sold there, and is featured throughout the year at the gallery located at 216 S. Union Ave.

This year’s calendar — now available at SCAW — features 13 photos capturing the railroad in Pueblo.

Coincidentally, Kipple is a conductor for BNSF Railway Company — making the calendar and her photography a perfect fit.

A change of pace

Kipple has a P.h.D. in engineering and was a professor of engineering at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Ariz. prior to moving to Pueblo in 2014.

She left Arizona to become a conductor for BNSF Railway Company in Pueblo.

While riding the train between Pueblo and La Junta she became enamored by the landscapes, history and agriculture and began taking photos.

“I was taking more pictures of agriculture or of the farmers and their harvest or different buildings and so forth,” Kipple said. “I did a calendar a couple of years ago about agricultural practices in the Arkansas River Valley.”

While taking photos of the eastern plains, Lorraine Melgosa — the owner of the Manzanola Trading Co. — noticed Kipple.

She approached Kipple and asked the photographer to make postcards for the shop.

“She came out and said, ‘I really need postcards,’” Kipple said. “She was awesome. She gave me a lot of motivation and praise and encouragement to continue and expand taking more pictures.”

So Kipple began taking more pictures and showing her art wherever she could.

Steel City Art Works

Kipple’s parents, who’ve been in Pueblo for 30 years after moving from Kipple’s childhood home of Durango, have long been fans of Steel City Art Works gallery in downtown Pueblo.

When Kipple would visit with her parents, even before moving to Pueblo, she’d go to the gallery with them.

Kipple said she’d always enjoyed the gallery, in particular those who worked there and sold their art.

“I had been down there a lot with my parents and it struck me how friendly and nice people were there,” Kipple said. “They’re all so down to earth there.”

After shooting photos for a couple of years, Kipple decided to submit an application to show and sell her work at SCAW.

When there was an opening, she was accepted.

Kipple said that in the time she’s been at the gallery, she’s learned more than she could have imagined.

“It’s been wonderful being there and getting a lot of encouragement and learning from all the other artists,” Kipple said. “It’s not necessarily in photography, but just the basic principles of having a good image whether it’s painted or a photo.”

One such artist that Kipple learned from was the late BeBe Burns. Burns had been an art teacher, but had trouble working alone as she grew older and her illness progressed.

Kipple would volunteer to work with Burns, learning more and more from the veteran artist.

“I would walk around the gallery with her and she would point out things in my images or others that made them stronger or weaker,” Kipple said. “So I really have learned a lot, especially with things like pricing and dealing with customers, too.”

SCAW has also tasked Kipple with creating an annual calendar.

Producing a calendar, as well as new work each month at the gallery has motivated Kipple to continue honing her skills.

“Sometimes it’s hard to do, but it’s a motivating factor,” Kipple said. “But, I’ve definitely ramped it up.”

Working on the railroad

For this year’s calendar, Kipple decided to “stick with what she knew.”

She knew trains, having spent the past four years as a conductor.

So, the calendar features 13 unique photos of Pueblo’s many railways and historic buildings.

“I had promised to be a featured artist, and I thought, ‘What do I know?’” Kipple said. “I know trains.. I had some pictures of some trains.”

Kipple said trains are fascinating to her.

From the railroad’s historical significance to its continued importance, Kipple said she doesn’t think people know about its presence — especially in Pueblo.

“I don’t know if the general public is aware of just how much presence the railroad has in Pueblo and how many industries depend on the railroad,” she said. “We sort of take for granted what’s hauled in by trains.”

In addition to trains and the railroad, Kipple wanted to feature Pueblo landmarks too.

The steel mill, the Union Depot and the Levee all appear in photos in this year’s calendar.

“There are a lot of interesting things about trains and there’s so much tied to history,” she said. “I tired to, in the series of photos, show different landmarks.”

Documenting the then-and-now

Kipple said she enjoys documenting history as well as live moments in her photography.

Whether it be historic buildings, trains or current important facilities and happenings, Kipple enjoys capturing its significance and portraying that to those who see the photos.

“I think I do a lot of teaching that a lot of times I’m explaining in my images,” Kipple said. “Like, when I did the agricultural photos, I’m showing how they pick the melons and how it goes on the conveyor belt on the truck.

“I think that’s another aspect of it, I’m kind of documenting what’s happening and aspects of our lives.”

Kipple said that she’d like to someday document the importance of sports in Pueblo.

From the whitewater rafting park, to the trails at Lake Pueblo and even the disc golf course at City Park, Kipple wants to capture all that Pueblo has to offer recreation-wise.

“If you looked elsewhere in the state, people might not think of Pueblo as a sports mecca,” Kipple said. “But there’s so much, it’s incredible.

“I like showcasing what Pueblo has to offer because I don’t think people realize the history and the things it has to offer.”

Kipple’s calendar, as well as other works, are available at Steel City Art Works.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, search Steel City Art Works on Facebook.

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14