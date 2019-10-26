As a child, I (Jon) looked forward to Halloween with a fervor most normal youngsters reserve for Christmas.

I, however, was never normal, a trend that continues to this day as witnessed by this list of my favorite songs that reflect the unsettling spirit of the season:

Jon: "Revolution No. 9," The Beatles. Having cut my teeth with "I Wanna Hold Your Hand," "Help!" and similar innocence, the whole of "The White Album" proved to be a bit much for a curious pre-teenager. But no cut, on this album or any other, has had as much a life-altering impact as this devilish mish-mash of odd voices and chants, disjointed musical passages, screams and, of course, that incessant "Number nine." Which, when played backwards, seems to offer, "Turn me on, dead man." It's no wonder that Charles Manson reportedly found a wealth of symbolism hidden within this twisted opus.

Luke: What would a Pompia list be without the Fab Four! This is a pretty trippy, eerie and disorienting track — a far departure from “Twist and Shout” or “Penny Lane.” But, Jon, I’d hardly call this a song. There’s no melody, no chorus, no verse, no instrumentation.

Jon: "Night Prowler," AC/DC. Long before serial killer Richard Ramirez was outed as a heavy metal fan who reportedly gained inspiration from this 1979 cut, that it dealt with murder and menace rather than the band's usual wine, women and song fare was conspicuous and disconcerting. The legend goes that even the band was overtaken by its ominous aura, and that's why Bon Scott closed the tune with the quirky "Shazbot: nano, nano" coda in an attempt to bring some levity to the recording session.

Luke: I’m not the biggest fan of AC/DC. I recognize the band’s influence on hard rock and heavy metal, but myself cannot seem to get into most of the Aussies’ songs. This one is not different. A bit slow, a bit long and a bit dull for my taste. “Highway to Hell” would be a better addition to the list, though the lyrical content of “Night Prowler” is certainly sinister.

Jon: "Hurdy Gurdy Man," Donovan. On its own, this 1968 single is more than a bit weird, due in large part to the fact that Donovan sounds like he’s singing through a fan, giving his voice a disjointed effect. But its placement in the movie "Zodiac" is what truly gives "Hurdy Gurdy Man" a new sheen of terror. The song appears twice, once when a hapless couple is senselessly murdered by the Zodiac, and at the end, when the reality sets in that the Zodiac actually got away with it all.

Luke: Hard not to hear this song and instantly think of David Fincher’s neo-noir take on the Zodiac killer. It’s definitely a very dark, mysterious tune. Not sure that I’d call it a Halloween-themed song, though, but still a good song nonetheless.

Jon: "Helter Skelter," The Beatles. In my case, the iconic television miniseries based on the Manson murders was my first introduction to this prototype heavy metal scorcher, which is unlike anything in the Fab Four's catalogue. And once I secured a copy of "The White Album," I delved head first into this number, which, exclusive of its association with mass murder, is choatic and disturbing, with its vibe akin to an army of alien insects marching toward an ominous outcome. And it ends the only way it could: with Ringo screaming, "I've got blisters on my fingers."

Luke: Again, it amazes how vastly different early Beatles is to later Beatles. This song is so vastly different from the band’s pop rock beginnings. This is certainly a dark song that goes perfectly on any Halloween playlist.

Jon: "D.O.A.," Bloodrock. The first, and likely the only time henceforth, that the chronicle of a luckless accident victim dying a slow and painful death made its way into the top 40. One of the most morbid, yet catchy, songs committed to wax, this 1971 oddity is anchored by a minor two-note organ line that creepily pulsates like a siren.

Luke: From this song’s eerie organ opening, to the downtrodden and creepy guitar to the death-themed lyrics, “Bloodrock” is a perfect Halloween anthem.

Jon: "Bela Lugosi's Dead," Bauhaus. In his biography, Bauhaus bassist David J asserts that a dark, mysterious force was the power behind the band's sound and success. And a single listen to this evocative cut — recorded in one interrupted take off the cuff — tends to give credence to that claim. When it comes to goth rock staples, there's nothing that tops this haunting 1979 hit from the godfathers of the genre.

Luke: Not only do I love Bela Lugosi, but I also love Bauhaus. Perhaps I was a goth kid in a past life? This is a 9-minute track that is perfect to throw on for an 80s themed Halloween party. I dig the constant pick scrapes and slides and rim shots mixed with reverb-laden effects. Some of the guitar tapping reminds of me of bats flying in the night sky. Children of the night, what music they make! Great song choice.

Jon: "Rosemary's Baby," Fantomas. A deep cut, like a slash from a butcher knife. Fantomas, one of Faith No More singer Mike Patton's many side projects, offers its version of that hair-raising lullaby from hell that Mia Farrow opens the film "Rosemary's Baby" with. Of course, Fantomas bolsters Patton's upsetting "la la las" with some heavy metal thunder and baby cries to create something truly unearthly.

Luke: I’d never heard this tune before, and man oh man, is this one eerie. The song, like the film of the same name, is definitely nightmare inducing. The ominous “la la la’s” throughout may haunt my dreams tonight — and I love that. Thanks for turning me onto this distortion-heavy gem!

Jon: "Black Sabbath," Black Sabbath. The song that essentially started both heavy and black metal, this 1970 song was reportedly inspired by a real-life incident in which a dark figure appeared before bassist/lyricist Geezer Butler: a weird result of his dabbling in the occult. From that hair-raising rainfall and bell tolls that open the cut, to the guitar and drum freakout that caps it, this is a horror movie committed to vinyl. When Ozzy screams, "Oh, no, no...please God, help me," its enough to scare anyone away from flirtations with dark forces.

Luke: A creepy anthem for sure, but I wonder if there aren’t creepier Sabbath tunes to go on the list? Or even creepier Ozzy tunes? Maybe “Bark at the Moon?” Perhaps “Nativity in Black?” Or even “Children of the Grave?”

Jon: "God of Thunder," KISS. Only a genius like producer Bob Ezrin could take a run-of-the-mill hard rock song and transform it into an opera of menace and fear. To clarify, I'm singling out the production and atmosphere of this recording as its most frightening aspect, and not the song per se. And wow, what a creepy, disturbing world Ezrin crafted. For kicks, I once listened to the track slowed down to a crawl, and I fear my soul will never recover. "The spell you're under, will slowly rob you of your virgin soul," indeed.

Luke: By now, my feelings in regards to KISS are well-documented. This song doesn’t do much for me, like most of the KISS catalog.

Jon: ("Don't Fear) The Reaper," Blue Oyster Cult. From a band that made its bones on all things occult, unearthly and avant garde, this signature song effectively sums up what Buck Dharma and crew were all about. On the surface, "Reaper" appears to be about a suicide pact between two young lovers, with death seen as a welcome, freeing force. Its timeless riff, ethereal melody and subject matter ensure its place in musical history. See also "Godzilla," "Nosferatu," "I Love the Night," etc.

Luke: As iconic as any Halloween theme, any song dealing with the Grim Reaper has to be a bonafide Halloween hit. This song is a classic, and well deserving of the list.

Jon’s honorable mention: "Tubular Bells/"Fantasia for Strings," from "The Exorcist." Since this part of a movie soundtrack, it didn't meet the criteria for the list. But no creepy collection is complete without it. In the original film ending, a contemplative Father Dyer looks down at the long stone staircase that Father Karras fatally tumbled down in a sacrifice to save the child Regan. That gives way to the eerie tinkling of "Tubular Bells" and then the piercing "Fantasia for Strings," as the screen cuts to black before the blood-red credits roll. By far, the most unnerving and powerful use of music in a film ever.

jpompia@chieftain.com, @jpompia