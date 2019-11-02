One of my favorite parts of scripture is the “Jesus Prayer.” It can be found in the Gospel According to John, Chapter 17, verses six through nineteen. What follows is an edited version of a sermon I offered on it.

Jesus is praying for his disciples, his friends, asking God to protect them, knowing that he won’t be around to do it any longer.

I suppose that this prayer is not unlike a prayer that parents might say for children as they go off to college from high school, or move out of the house or to a different part of the country for a new job, or a different part of the world after joining the military.

“God, I know that even though I called them my kids, they were yours and you gave them to me. I did my best to pass on to them the things that I’ve learned, and the deepening understanding that I have of you. I am asking on their behalf that you protect them, keep them safe. Remind them that they will always have a home with me. Help them to be a part of their community, to find a place to fit, a place to be. The world can be a scary, demanding, heartless place that can break a heart, so protect them from the temptations they might face, the temptation to take the easy way out, the temptation to make money, or prestige, or a corner office, achieving their main goal at the expense and sacrifice of what is holy. Remind them that they are a part of something greater than themselves, remind them that they are holy, and that above all else, remind them, and me, that they are your children.”

Prayer is an interesting thing. Some people are really good at extemporaneous, on-the-spot prayer. I’m not one of those. Sure, on occasion I can turn my brain off and let my heart speak, but for the most part I’d rather pray a prayer I’ve written than have to come up with one off the top of my head.

For most of my spiritual life, I have been trained to pray only to be shown what God’s will is for me, and then to pray for the ability to do what God wants me to do. Prayer has been a way to improve my connection to God, to practice being one with the Spirit so that when I have an intuitive thought or a “gut feeling,” I’m surer that it’s from God and not my ego. And I was also told to never pray for myself, but rather to pray for those around me.

And that’s what Jesus is doing in this prayer – praying for his friends.

Sometimes our path is difficult to walk – and not just the “Christian path,” the human path. The every day, go-to-work, go-to-school, keep-on-living path. There are so many things that come up, so many ways we get sidetracked from what we intend to do. Maybe we feel like we wander alone and at times it seems that the prayers that we do pray go unanswered. We are not guaranteed that life will be easy. We are not guaranteed that we will live long, or healthy, or prosperous. But we are guaranteed that God loves us. Paul writes that nothing can separate us from the love of God, and John reminds us that God so LOVED the world, in all of its brokenness and failing and turmoil, the world…US…we are loved by God.

Rest assured that God is there even when it doesn’t feel like it. In the midst of difficulties, our struggles with the world and with ourselves, God is there on the path with us. And Jesus is praying for us.

