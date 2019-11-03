Title: Roundup (1907)

Artist: F.W. Schultz (1859-unknown)

Medium: Oil on Canvas

Size: 20" x 29.5"

How Acquired: Donated by the Scottish Rite Temple, Pueblo, CO.

Although Schultz was a prolific illustrator of Western life and the work of cowboys in the late 19th and early twentieth centuries, very little is known about this artist. He painted in the Southwest United States and most of his paintings seem to be dated 1907. His images were reproduced as prints and postcards. He is reported to have been an illustrator for the Rocky Mountain News and the Denver Post. F.W. Schultz might have been a traveling artist in the extreme West Texas area around Vega, Adrian, Boise and Glenrio. That places him in the expanded Denver Post and Rocky Mountain News region. Interesting -- eastern New Mexicans had no problem getting those newspapers through the early 1890s.

Edan Hughes, in his Artists of California 1879-1940, Vl. 3 lists a Fred W. Schultz as having been born in Germany in 1859 and a student of the Mark Hopkins Art Institute from 1885 to 1910. No death date. This may or may not be the same artist.

Ellen O’Connor wrote an article in the July 31, 1960 edition of the Denver Post concerning six huge paintings done by Schultz for the Congress Hotel in Pueblo in 1910 being restored in 1960. The series included scenes of Franciscan padres and conquistadors meeting with Indians, of commerce on the plains, of laying the railroad with Pikes Peak in background, of an old Bessemer converter, and of a harvest. According to O’Connor, some of the earlier dealers in Santa Fe and Taos remembered Schultz as an artist who wandered through the Southwest doing numerous paintings.

This painting is the original oil on canvas for postcard No. 1737 shown here.

