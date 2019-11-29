In its 10th year, Jesse Sena's "Celebrate Christmas: It's All About a Child" will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at Agape Fellowship Church, 611 Broadway Ave.

Admission is a donation of an unwrapped new toy or gift for children and adolescents, with all items to be distributed to those served by the Pueblo County Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division.

A full roster of local and regional artists have donated their services to the effort: Al Colletti, Melissa Manzanares, Taylor Kenney, Tanis Chavez, Phillip and Rachel Giampietro, Lea Bobchak, Good Shepherd Fellowship Worship Team, Kenny Ortiz, Shirley Atencio and for the 10th year, Leo Quintana.

With the birth of the Christ child as the guiding principle, the show places the focus on children most in need.

"Focused on Christ and focused on our children and youth is a beautiful holiday combination," Sena said. "We honor the gift of the Christ child by donating gifts to children and youth."

Sena said the response to his event has always been robust, with new bicycles among the gifts annually donated.

"Not only do concertgoers provide gifts, but others in the community have also generously donated, including a ladies Bible study group, who always offer exceptional gifts. Many have made this a family holiday tradition, in both attendance and giving."

For more information, call 671-5451.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia