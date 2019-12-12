The Pueblo West High School football team was well-represented Thursday with the selection of the 2019 Class 4A Pikes Peak all-conference team and league awards.

The Cyclones finished 11-2 overall and a perfect 5-0 in league play en route to its second-consecutive Pikes Peak League title.

Senior quarter Chandler Mason was named league most valuable player; throwing for 1,657 yards with 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He completed 65-percent of his passes while also running for 625 yards and 12 touchdowns on 115 carries.

Mason helped lead his team to the class 4A semifinals, where Pueblo West lost to eventual state champion Pine Creek.

Senior Michael House won offensive line MVP and senior Dillon Derting was named defensive line MVP.

Pueblo West head coach Clint Buderus was named Pikes Peak League Coach of the Year.

Mason was also named to the first team all-conference Pikes Peak League team. Joining him on the first team are senior wide receiver Dawson Menegatti; House; senior offensive lineman Donny Gonzales; Derting; senior free safety Nick Wilson; senior wideout Alex Reid and senior linebacker Tanner Tate.

Eight more Cyclones were selected to the second team. Senior defensive back Zach Reid; junior tight end Makai Funaki; senior linebacker Julian Martinez; junior wide receiver Jeremiah Sanchez; senior offensive lineman Mason Ledbetter; senior running back Matt Rudd; and senior defensive back Lukas Moran were all selected to the second team by Pikes Peak League coaches.

Junior defensive lineman Colton Howard and junior defensive back Philip Sontag received honorable mentions.

— Luke Lyons