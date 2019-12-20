Winter solstice celebration

El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., will host a Maya Fuego Sagrado ceremony to celebrate the winter solstice at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the museum's placita. The ceremony will be performed by Eduardo Griego Gonzales, Ajq’ij.



In Maya tradition, through this ceremony participants connect to hundreds of other sacred fire ceremonies that are happening simultaneously at Maya altars throughout Mexico and Central America. Maya Ajq’ijab across the Americas will be making offerings and prayers on behalf of not just their communities, but the world as a whole.



Attendees are invited to wear white clothing, and red belts and headbands, if possible. Attendees are encouraged to bring candles and other appropriate offerings, such as sugar, chocolate, rosemary, or sesame seeds, to give to the fire. Candles and offerings can be purchased at El Pueblo museum’s gift shop before the ceremony.



Traditional Limpias (energy cleansing) will be offered between 3:30 and 5 p.m. Attendees who wish to receive a Limpia must bring two fresh eggs or two limes, as well as two small white candles. The fire ceremony itself will begin at 5 p.m. and will continue until 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Light Up Pueblo

At 3 p.m. Sunday, United Hebrew Center, 106 W. 15th St., will host a special Kabbalah discussion on Hanukkah by Rabbi Boaz Vituk from the Chabad Jewish Community of Colorado Springs.

This will be followed by a Unity Walk from the center to the Pueblo County Courthouse steps, 215 W. 10th St., for a special Hanukkah Menorah lighting event, with live music and donuts.

The United Hebrew Center welcomes all of Temple Emanuel's congregants, Rabbi Birdie Becker, members of the Southern Colorado Jewish community, religious leaders and citizens to take part.





'It's a Wonderful Life'

An annual Christmas tradition presented by Musical Community Productions, “It’s a Wonderful Life” returns to the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (1 and 4:30 p.m.)

Based on the timeless movie of the same name, with the addition of festive song and dance, the production features Oliver Carlon as George Bailey, Lydia Legget as Mary Bailey, Jeffrey Orman as Mr. Potter and Jeremy Nickell as Clarence.

"The main message of this story is that we may not see the impact we have on other people’s lives," said director Raeann Herrick. "It is so easy to undervalue ourselves, especially in a world where the most important gratification is often delayed."

Tickets, at $15, are available at the arts center box office.

Steel City Theatre productions “Elf Jr.: The Musical” continues at the Steel City Theatre, 241 S. Santa Fe Ave., at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.A one-man show entitled “The Santaland Diaries” plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.For ticket information, visit steelcitytheatre.org/buy-tickets.

Train Rides with Santa

The Pueblo Railway Museum, 132 W. B St., will offer train rides with Santa Claus Friday, Saturday and Christmas Eve.

The rides are available from 4 to 8 p.m. The cost is $12 (locomotive) and $6 (caboose), with children 2 and younger riding free.

Tickets are available at the museum gift shop. Call 544-1773 for more information.

"Mama" Jaramillo Giveaway

In memory of Mary "Mama" Jaramillo, her family will, for the 15th year, host a Christmas stocking giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Anne's Park, Eastwood Heights.

All children must be present to receive a stocking, with special raffles and refreshments also a part of the event.

The cache will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. To donate, or for more information, call 281-6313.

Santa to visit museum

At noon Saturday and Sunday, Santa Claus will visit the Buell Children’s Museum, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., where children are invited to enjoy "Winter Wonderland: Holiday Traditions" by making a poinsettia flower creation, a dreidel and a dragon, to bring in the Chinese New Year. Everything is included with admission: $10 per adult, and $8 for children, seniors 65 and up, and military.

Kids event at care center

Pueblo Cooperative Care Center will host its annual Christmas event for children from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 23.

All children are invited to take a photo with Santa Claus, and the first 300 little ones who arrive will receive a Christmas surprise.

There will be free popcorn, balloon animal magic and more.

The care center is located at 326 W. Eighth St.

(Those wishing to promote special New Year's Eve celebrations/events should submit information to jpompia@chieftain.com by Dec. 24.)

