As a special holiday treat, Steve Henson, the Chieftain's editor and unabashed fan of Rod Serling and "The Twilight Zone," submits, for your consideration, his top-10 favorite episodes of this seminal television series.

Yours truly, an equal admirer of both "Zone" and Serling's follow-up, "Night Gallery," will weigh in with either a vote of approval or an alternate choice.

"It was really difficult to pare this list down to a top 10," Henson said. “'The Twilight Zone'” was, and is, my favorite series of all time (although 'Hill Street Blues' is right there, too.)



"Rod Serling was a fascinating guy. He enlisted in the Army the day after he graduated from high school. He was a little guy, 5-foot-4, but fought in the Pacific with the 11th Airborne Division, earning a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.



"As he tried to peddle his scripts and stories, he worked as a parachute tester on the side, earning $50 a jump. He once earned $1,000 — a vast amount of money then — for testing an ejection seat that had killed the three previous testers.



"He was an elite table tennis and tennis player, and was a Golden Gloves boxer, although he didn’t have much success at that.



"He smoked 3-4 packs of cigarettes a day, and died of cancer at the age of 50.



"He hated big government and man’s inhumanity to man, and these were themes throughout his writings.



"Although my top 10 are not in order, I do have a favorite, which is 'A Stop at Willoughby.'



"This is the story of a sales representative who is struggling at work. His boss berates him; his wife has no sympathy for him.



"He rides a train to and from work each day, and one day the train stops at Willoughby. To his astonishment, it’s a turn of the century small town, with little boys going fishing and friendly people everywhere.



"I don’t want to spoil the story. Let’s just say that he finds Willoughby appealing."

Jon: Fun fact: The central character, the doomed daydreamer, served as the inspiration for Matthew Weiner's "Don Draper" in the series "Mad Men." While agreeing that this deserves a spot on this list, my macabre heart lies more with the under-heralded "The Grave," which boasts a "who's who" of Hollywood heavyweights — Lee Marvin, Strother Martin, Lee Van Cleef — in an unnerving tale of an outlaw gunslinger who may or not have come back from the dead. The acting, dialogue and atmosphere make this one to revisit (preferably with the lights on.)

Here are Steve's remaining nine:



• “Walking Distance.” A disillusioned middle-age man visits his hometown to reminisce about his younger days. But there, he meets himself as a child.

Jon: With similarities to "Willoughby," this bypasses chills and the supernatural for sentimentality. Instead, I'll submit "The Howling Man," another underrated gem, which sees The Devil himself unleashed upon the world by a wayward traveler who finds his way into a mysterious hermitage where the Dark One is being held captive.



• “Nothing in the Dark.” An old woman who knows that death is imminent refuses to go outside her apartment or let anyone in, fearing that she will encounter “Mr. Death.” But she makes a friend in a wounded policeman — played by a very young Robert Redford — who barely makes it to her door. She takes him in and tends to his wounds.

Jon: And then dies, of course. But hey, at least she went out in the most handsome way possible. A favorite among many Zoners, this also doesn't make my list. What does, though, is "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet," a revered episode that stars William Shatner in one of his greatest roles. Aboard an airliner, Shatner, already terrified of flying, is driven to madness trying to keep a malevolent, and perhaps imaginary, gremlin from crashing the plane.



• “A Game of Pool.” Jonathan Winters as a Minnesota Fats-type pool player comes back from the dead to battle a loudmouth Jack Klugman, who considers himself the best of all time, even better than Fats. Maybe he is. But maybe being best has some drawbacks.

Jon: Superb acting and the dialogue, in this instance not written by Serling, are the foundation for this season 3 standout. But once again, I watch the "Zone" to be unsettled, and this doesn't fit the bill. What does, though, is "Night Call," a hair-raising tale about a series of weird phone calls truly not of this Earth. One of the most memorable endings in a series that wrote the book on it.



• “To Serve Man.” This iconic episode stars Richard Kiel — famous for playing “Jaws” in a Roger Moore 007 movie — as Kanamit, an alien from space who kindly invites humans to enter his spaceship for a flight to his planet. As is usually the case in Serling’s works, there is more than meets the eye.

Jon: I don't think I've ever seen a "best of" list that doesn't include this season 3 masterpiece, adapted by Serling from a 1950 short story. If you haven't seen it, I won't spoil the soup, so to speak, by revealing the twist conclusion. I also suggest two other alien-centric pieces, "Will the Real Martians Please Stand Up?" and "The Black Jackets."



• “Queen of the Nile.” A reporter interviews a mysterious, reclusive actress to do a write-up. But facts are elusive. For one thing, she’s been acting for many decades, but she hasn’t aged. There’s a reason.

Jon: Although I admire this episode, I prefer one with a similar theme, "Long Live Walter Jameson," which details the plight of a college professor whose history courses bring the subjects to real life, and for good reason. Another overlooked gem with a bizarre wrapup.



• “The Masks.” A wealthy old man is dying, but before he does, and his lowlife relatives inherit his fortune, he wants them to join him in a special masquerade party.

Jon: A slow, ominous burner with a jaw-dropping finish, "The Masks" is rightly lauded as one of Serling's best-penned creations. A joy to behold for anyone who ever wanted to permanently rearrange the face of an arrogant, elitist and self-centered one percenter.



• “A Hundred Yards Over the Rim.” A small team of wagons make their way across the desolate Old West. They haven’t had water for days and the son of the team leader is very sick, maybe dying. He makes the team stay put and he takes off looking for water. He finds a highway.

Jon: And on that highway, he finds the future: not for himself, but for the dying boy. This episode, from season 2, features a frequent theme in the series: that of the past meeting the future, or vice versa, with unpredictable results. While enjoyable and moving, this piece pales in comparison to what is my all-time favorite, "He's Alive." As a racist neo-Nazi without direction, a young Dennis Hopper rises to the top of the trash heap with help from none other than a resurrected Adolph Hitler. Rightly praised as one of Serling's most important, and prophetic, episodes.

• “People Are Alike All Over.” An astronaut lands on Mars and wakes up to find himself in a modern apartment with every convenience. Trouble is, nothing works.

Jon: And nothing works for a very odd reason, which serves as the hook in this showcase for a young Roddy McDowall that reveals Serling's own take on humanity, or lack of it. Still, I can't see this on a list that excludes "Deaths-Head Revisted," a masterful work that reveals the just desserts that await a former Nazi SS officer with the arrogant gall to return to a long vacated Dachau concentration camp.



"Well that’s it," Henson said. "I also loved the episode in which the gangster dies and goes to heaven, or so he thinks, where there are unlimited women, money, royal flushes — everything a man could want. Sebastian Cabot is the man in white helping him make the transition to the afterlife.



"And there’s the episode about the National Guardsmen who end up in the middle of Custer’s Last Stand. And the episode of the beautiful woman who in the future is considered ugly and is forced to undergo surgery. And there’s the episode. . .

Jon: And I would be remiss not to include what may be the most heart-rending episode of all, "The Long Morrow." On the eve of a 40-year-space voyage, which will see him placed in suspended animation, an astronaut falls in love with a woman who, unfortunately, doesn't have access to that luxury (or does she?). Another jewel in Serling's crown is "Time Enough at Last," which sees a book-loving Henry Bemis spared from World War III but not a blurry future.

