This week, a battle between two Trinidad musicologists to define the most influential songs of the 1970s.

In this corner, the indomitable Mark "Boz" Bosley, owner of at least 1,000 vinyl albums and 45s, and possessor of musical knowledge so vast he remains the only person on Earth I reach out to for counsel on obscure songs: "Road Runner" by The Gants being one example.

In the other corner, AM radio disc jockey Eli "Boda" DeBono, curator of a museum boasting 1,000 platters and a teammate on a music trivia squad that once narrowly defeated a tough-as-nails Boz Squad.

Serving as the judge and referee is yours truly.

Boz: "Whole Lotta Love," Led Zeppelin. This song actually made its debut in November 1969, but reached its peak, in April 1970, at number 4. It made Led Zeppelin a household name, which is a lot heavier than the New Yardbirds.

Boda: "Stairway to Heaven," Led Zeppelin. In 1971, I was a high school sophomore when a friend asked me if I had heard the new Zep song. "Not yet," I said with a mysterious look. He played it for me and all I could think was, "Oh my God" — eight minutes of pure mysticism that evolved into a thunderous bludgeon of metal. The Mount Rushmore of '70s songs.

Jon: The gut screams "Love," but the heart whispers "Stairway." A virtual toss up, but I'm going to have to side with Boda, as I return to walk the "Stairway" more often than I get pummeled by "Love." To this day, "Stairway" continues to be the center of discussion and dissection, a testament to its influence.

Boz: "Paranoid," Black Sabbath. The first time I heard it in late 1970, I had to have it. Today, one might call it thrash or speed metal, but it did establish Black Sabbath, along with Led Zeppelin, as the godfathers of heavy metal, in most circles.

Boda: "Detroit, Rock City," KISS. From 1976, I've loved this song since day one. One of the more technical songs in the band's canon, with that famous flamenco-style guitar solo. Iron Maiden and Pantera were very much influenced by "Detroit, Rock City," and as a bonus, the flip side of the single was "Beth."

Jon: Grrr. This is turning out to be more difficult than I bargained for. There's no doubt that "Detroit" is one of KISS' shining moments and remains a concert staple and fan favorite. It isn't groundbreaking, however, and thus "Paranoid" gets the nod. Not only was it heavy, it had a melody, obtuse lyrics and one of an army of iconic Tony Iommi riffs. Without Sabbath, there is no KISS.

Boz: "Your Song," Elton John. The first real hit for the music of Elton John and lyrics of Bernie Taupin, this hit number 8 in 1971, and there would be many to follow.

Boda: "American Pie," Don McLean. My high school journalism teacher, Joe Tarabino, gave us an assignment to decipher this 1971 song, verse by verse, to determine the meaning. The lyrics were enigmatic and loaded with illusions. In a nutshell, a tribute to Buddy Holly. Local radio in Trinidad wouldn't play this eight-and-a-half minute masterpiece, but if you didn't own it on 8-track or 45, you might get lucky and hear it on KOMA Oklahoma City after dark.

Jon: While "Your Song" remains a touching and heartfelt ballad — although I think "Rocket Man" is much more representative of John's '70s' output — 1971 belonged to "American Pie," which to this day generates spirited debate over what the heck McLean is on about. A few years back, the author let his guard and said the song was written as a sad commentary on the state of a country marred by war, assassinations, famous rock and roll deaths, Charles Manson, and the end of the peace and love movement. Hence, bye bye, Miss America(n) (Pie.)

Boz: "Maggie May," Rod Stewart. Rod had been around for a while when this song hit number one in October of 1971, but this one opened the door to superstar status.

Boda: "Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey," Paul McCartney and Wings. This hit number one in 1971 and has always been in my definitive top 10. The first post-Beatles single to top the charts. According to The Beatles Bible, Albert worked with

Paul's dad, Jim, and married Jim's sister, thus becoming Paul's uncle by marriage. I love the musical textures, comic character voices, sound effects, and changing tempos. So have a cup of tea and a butter pie.

Jon: "Maggie May" is a standard, but "Albert/Halsey" is a masterpiece. Originally panned by many critics, and often overlooked by Beatles/Wings fans, this quirky single remains one of Macca's most clever, inventive and catchy creations. This was a nod to the pastiche format that dominated side two of "Abbey Road." To paraphrase Macca's late great partner, "Paul is definitely more popular than Rod."

Boz: "Got to Be There," Michael Jackson. The first solo hit for the “King of Pop,” in December of 1971, and what a career it became.

Boda: "No Sugar Tonight (New Mother Nature)," The Guess Who. The B side of the "American Woman" single, this was the last hit guitarist Randy Bachman wrote with lead singer Burton Cummings. A pre-game staple of Friday night high school football games in the early 1970s, this song from the Canadian legends became embedded in my rock and roll soul.

Jon: It seems that 1971 was a fantastic year for music, with both of these numbers enduring as standards. As far as being influential, though, I'm not convinced either fits the bill. For sentimental reasons, I'm giving the nod to "No Sugar Tonight," simply because The Guess Who is as underrated as MJ is over-praised.

Boz: "Take it Easy," Eagles. The Byrds tried it, as well as the Flying Burrito Brothers, but this late 1972 hit made Eagles, and country-rock, more than an alternative.

Boda: "I'm Your Captain (Closer to Home)," Grand Funk Railroad. A 10-minute work of art from 1970, the song conveys the plea of a captain facing mutiny from his crew during a troubled sea voyage. I love the orchestral movement during the long repeated refrains. It's a staple of creator Mark Farner. Many people confuse "Closer to Home" with "Ride Captain Ride" by Blues Image, another compelling song.

Jon: The first single from the first album from what is arguably America's greatest band, I'm going to have to side with "Take It Easy," which indeed melded country flavor with pop sensibilities. With that said, though, I've always had a soft spot for "Captain/Closer," especially after learning Farner wrote it as way to honor his friends who died serving in Vietnam. But influence-wise, "Take It Easy" takes the trophy.

Boz: "Bohemian Rhapsody," Queen. The song that just keeps on giving and isn’t going away. Number nine in 1976, it's been back many times, including in "Wayne’s World" and the recent Freddie Mercury biopic.

Boda: "Bohemian Rhapsody." An operatic work of genius, this six-minute suite consists of several sections without a chorus. The first time I heard it, I was amused to the point of laughter! Mercury, artist extraordinaire, describes life in a symbolic way. Some skeptics called it "mock opera," I call it brilliant rock art.

Jon: The only thing I'll add is that this is one of the most influential and groundbreaking songs of any decade, with something new to be discovered upon each subsequent spin.

Boz: "Get Down Tonight," KC and the Sunshine Band. Yes, disco had already started and “Staying Alive” was not going to happen for another two years. Yet, this number one song from 1975 made people who didn’t dance get up and dance. I watched it happen many a time at Trinidad's Placebo.

Boda: "Space Station Number 5," Montrose. One of the blueprint songs of the 1970s, featuring guitarist Ronnie Montrose and a then unknown Sammy Hagar on vocals. This opens with Montrose's guitar floating aimlessly around the heavens before the rockets, and the rocking, are fully engaged.

Jon: While many disco-themed songs, such as "Rock the Boat" and "Rock Your Baby," both from 1974, preceded "Get Down Tonight," it did kick-start KC and the Sunshine Band's long and illustrious career and became a standard of the genre. And sadly, the fantastic Montrose seems relegated to the cut-out bin of music history.



Boz: "Heart of Glass," Blondie. This number one hit from April 1979 pushed New York's CBGB music club into the mainstream, and who really knows what the Ramones and the Talking Heads thought of that.

Boda: "L.A. Woman," The Doors. Jim Morrison's seven-minute-plus swan song. No one outside the band's inner circle could have guessed that it would effectively end the quartet's tale, much less mark the last recorded account of Morrison's life.

I love Morrison's creativity and the anagram of his name,"Mr. Mojo Risin.'

Jon: Only a fool would argue against the massive influence of The Doors. But by the time of this release, which still holds strong as a classic, the band was all but a part of history. "Heart of Glass," on the other hand, heralded a fresh new type of music many called new wave: a hybrid of rock, pop, disco and punk. And while Morrison certainly had his day, Debbie Harry was much more pleasing to the eye as well as the ears.

Boz: "Rappers Delight," Sugarhill Gang. The key here is "influential," and this was the first rap song to hit the Hot 100 in November 1979, peaking at number 36 in April 1980. Back then, I don’t think many of us realized the explosion to follow.

Boda: "Imagine," John Lennon. A sure-fire top 10 favorite of mine from 1971. Lennon sang, "No more religion; no more country; no more politics" — a virtual Communist Manifesto, but he didn't belong to any movement. I feel it was a provocative anthem that became a hymn for peace, and I played this 45 until the grooves virtually disintegrated.

Jon: Egads, talk about being conflicted. For better or worse, depending on your view of the rap/hip hop genre, "Rapper's Delight" undoubtedly opened the floodgates, with that torrent continuing to this day. But from a standpoint of the most influential and enduring social anthems of all time, "Imagine" has to be at the top of the tier. So I'm calling this a toss-up, a bit of a cop-out, but a fine way to end what's been a most entertaining exchange.

Bonus: For what it's worth, here are my choices for the '70s' most influential songs, based on freshness of sound and enduring legacy: "I Feel Love," Donna Summer; "Anarchy in the UK," Sex Pistols; "The Robots," Kraftwerk; "Ziggy Stardust," David Bowie; "Psycho Killer," Talking Heads; "Roxanne," Police; "Runnin' with the Devil," Van Halen; "More than a Feeling," Boston; "Do You Feel Like We Do (live version)," Peter Frampton; "SOS," ABBA.

