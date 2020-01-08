Behavioral health encompasses substance use, emotional well-being, knowledge, attitudes, practices and contributing factors impacting one’s health.

The holidays are coming to an end and a new year brings new beginnings. Whether creating a New Year’s resolution or going back to work, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment promotes good health. Here are some important tips that can assist in maintaining good behavioral health at work and home.

Exercise: Exercising during breaks during the day and getting up to move frequently are helpful for managing stress, anxiety and boosting your physical and mental health. Moderate physical activity can be highly protective of many behavioral health conditions.

Clean slate: Take time to organize and clean up your workspace and office areas. Deleting old computer files, throwing away outdated papers and rearranging your area can do a lot to improve your mental state.

Finding balance: Has work become stressful? Take a break and prioritize the most important tasks. Try a new hobby or learn a new skill instead of turning to bad habits. Poor work life balance tends to result in many behavioral health issues.

Healthy diet: Maintaining a healthy diet provides us with the proper nutrition to help our brains work at full speed.

Limit substance use: Alcohol is a depressant and should be used sparingly. Know your limits.

Seek professional help: There is nothing shameful about seeking out counseling or therapy for behavioral health, including mental health, substance use and addiction — these issues can affect everyone.

For support now, contact Colorado Crisis Service, text TALK to 38255 or call 844-493-TALK (8255).

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment