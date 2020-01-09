Representing an eclectic group of volunteer musicians over its 50-year history, El Mariachi de Pueblo will mark its golden anniversary at an 11:30 a.m. Mass Sunday at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Downtown.

Although the first mariachi groups formed in California in the early 1900s — and pop star Linda Ronstadt popularized the music through "Canciones de Mi Padre," recorded with Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan — "El Mariachi de Pueblo is not a mariachi in the truest sense of the word," said trumpeteer Karla Cordova.

In January 1970, El Mariachi de Pueblo was formed by Father Bob Leach after he invited a Denver-based mariachi group to lead the liturgical music for a Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

"Everyone loved it,” said Jack Quinn, who has been with El Mariachi de Pueblo since its founding. "After the Mass, Father Leach invited Mass participants to consider creating a mariachi of its own. We started out with 75 singers and musicians, which consisted of trumpets, violins, guitars and a single marimba.

"Throughout the years, the sounds of vihuela, guitarron (bass guitar), flutes, clarinets, cymbals and kazoo have added to the flavor of the music."

The creation of the mariachi Mass was a direct result of the Second Vatican Council's reforms to liturgy in 1963.

"At the end of the Vatican Council, the Vatican said for the renewal of the liturgy, the local genius of the people should be used in the art, in the music," noted Rev. Virgilio Elizondo, a priest and professor of pastoral and Hispanic theology at the University of Notre Dame. "Our soul music is mariachi music."

Since its founding, El Mariachi de Pueblo has exclusively supported liturgical celebrations throughout the Diocese of Pueblo, which serves Southern Colorado and the Western Slope.

Over the course of half a century, generations of family members have carried on the rich musical tradition.

From babies playing maracas while hanging in their mother's pouch holder to the eldest living member celebrating 105 years of life, El Mariachi de Pueblo's history is one of inclusiveness and unity: a heritage maintained through the dedication of 30 active members.

Along with Quinn, George Trujillo and Christina Gallegos Tigner are the last remaining original members.

Since 1970, the group has been invited to every Catholic church in Pueblo, as well as non-Catholic church services, and has been part of the Colorado State Fair Fiesta Day Parade Mass since its inception. In addition to local Cinco de Mayo Masses, the mariachi musicians have played at Masses throughout the Diocese of Pueblo, as well in Nebraska and New Mexico.

A special invitation from San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio in 1998 saw El Mariachi de Pueblo perform during a televised Mass.

"The music has brought together people of all ethnic groups, cultures, and ages; the religious, laity and musicians from beginners to professionals," Cordova said. "The dedication to the music industry has fostered a 'mariachi family.'

"I grew up thinking that Jack Quinn, an Irish marimba player, was my uncle. My parents were original members with siblings that followed suit. My husband joined after we were married."

El Mariachi de Pueblo remains a beloved fixture at Sunday mariachi Masses at Holy Family Church (9:30 a.m.) and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel (11 a.m.) These Masses are often bilingual, with the choir singing hymns in Spanish, English or both in an effort to encourage participation.

"And participation we get, whether from a harmony-singing priest or a child clapping in the pew," Cordova said.



