It's been described as hilarious and high-tech, magical and musical, beautiful and touching and, of course, a bit odd.

"Oddville," Dave Shirley's one-man show as seen on season 8 of "America's Got Talent," plays the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center Theater at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

This unique show has been described as "an extraordinary theater experience," "visually stunning," "inventive" and "gut-achingly funny:" Blue Man Group meets "The Forty-Year-Old Virgin."

This unique piece of brilliant modern theater is filled with ingenious props, amplified physical comedy, complex multi-media imagery and a nostalgic score.

"It’s a love story with limited words but a big heart that connects your imagination to your funny bone with fits of laughter," one reviewer reported.

"Oddville" is part of the art center's 2019-20 Regional Series, which brings renowned performances from throughout the Front Range for lovers of live performance.

"The series is a great place to see some of your favorites or to discover the next big thing," an arts center spokesperson said. "The talent showcased during the series is varied, but the atmosphere will always remain the same: fun, niche-based, comfortable and never stuffy."

Tickets for "Oddville" are priced at $20, and $16 for members. Call 295-7200 or visit sdc-arts.org/performances/RegionalSeries to learn more.

