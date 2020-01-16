The week’s live entertainment, featuring Pueblo performers:

Applebee’s North, 3428 N. Elizabeth St.: Casey Brock, 9-11 p.m. Tuesday.

Applebee’s South, 4001 W. Northern Ave: Casey Brock, 9:30-11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Brass Saddle, 1725 W. Pueblo Blvd.: The Band Sparrow, 8 p.m. Friday; Hands High, 8 p.m. Saturday; In Range, 7-10 p.m. Wednesday.

Broadway Tavern and Grill, 127 Broadway Ave.: Carlos and the Boys, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Club Ice, 2430 Lake Ave.: The Razz Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday; Carlos Crull, 3-6 p.m. Saturday; Primavera, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.



Eagles Aerie 145, 1615 S. Prairie Ave.: Little Rose, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday.



Riverside, 4021 Jerry Murphy Road: Open mic variety jam hosted by RadioAction, 9 p.m. Thursday.

Steel City Eagles, 704 Elmhurst Place: Carlos, John and Rich, 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Veterans Tavern, 315 E. Northern Ave.: Crull and the Gang, 6-9 p.m. Sunday.

