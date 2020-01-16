Friday art program at Aberdeen

At no charge, children through the fifth grade are invited to take part in Aberdeen Baptist Church's "Fridays at Aberdeen Elementary Arts Program," which starts Friday (9 a.m.-noon) and runs through May 15.



Classes in music, art, multimedia, acting and the Bible will be offered, culminating with a musical, "A Not So Terrible Parable: The Mysterious Whodunit about the Good Samaritan."



Write fridays@aberdeenpueblo.org or call 542-5935 for more information.

Call for artists

The Pueblo Art Guild, a non-profit, all volunteer organization, has several shows scheduled in 2020, with a prospectus for each available at the gallery in Mineral Palace Park.

The "Winter Show" currently on display will be followed by the "Student Art Show," on display from Feb. 26 to March 28. The "Spring Show" will follow, with intake on March 28 and 29, and the intake for subsequent shows is as follows:

The "Miniature Show" May 16 and 17; "Abstract Show" June 13 and 14; "Patriotic Show" July 18 and 19; "Southwest Show" Aug. 22 and 23; "Portrait Show" Sept. 26 and 27; and "Autumn Show" Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Categories for entries of professional and non-professional artists include painting, drawing and printmaking, photography, and mixed media/3D/other.

Members and non-members are encouraged to show their work. All shows are open to the public during gallery hours, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Pueblo Arts Alliance

Emerging Artist Showcase

Pueblo Arts Alliance Emerging Artist Showcase is slated for February. It is open to any nonprofessional artist 17 or older living in Pueblo County.

Each artist may submit up to five pieces, with every entrant guaranteed at least one piece in the show, based on the judges' decisions and recommendations.



All artwork must be fitted with a wire or other hanging mechanism at the time of submission, making it possible to display (applicable to the medium of the work.)



All artists must submit a completed entry form to the Arts Alliance either electronically before bringing in physical entries or in person at the time of entry.

Physical forms can be printed at puebloarts.org and submitted in person or mailed to the Pueblo Arts Alliance, 10 City Center Drive, Pueblo, CO 81003, before Jan. 24.



While entry forms may be submitted digitally, no artwork may be submitted digitally. All artwork must be brought in with tags filled out and attached to the back or underside of the artwork to be considered.

Physical entry submission dates are today: 10 a..m-1 p.m.; Jan. 24: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Jan. 31: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

In each category, awards will be given for first and second place, and, if applicable, one honorable mention. Additionally, Best in Show, Arts Alliance favorite pick and a Pueblo Creative Corridor pick, spanning entries from all categories, will be awarded.

Artists receiving awards will receive a ribbon to display next to their work, as well as a certificate indicating their achievements. Winners will be given the opportunity to display their work in the communal spaces on the grounds of the Arts Alliance studio and will be promoted and announced via the Arts Alliance social media pages, with pictures of their works.

A reception for winners, and open gallery, is slated for Feb. 7.



For more information, contact curator Sandrah Burrier at sandrah.b@puebloarts.org or call 242-6652.

Goodnight Barn

Invitational Art Show

This Western-themed art show opens Saturday at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center.

Twenty-eight artists will showcase works, with a portion of sales proceeds earmarked for the the Goodnight Barn Preservation Committee.

General admission is $10 for adults, $8 for children aged 3 to 16, and free for children under 2. Seniors and military members receive a $2 discount.

Frosted Winter Market

Featuring more than 100 vendors selling boutique items, baked goods, handmade wares and more, Frosted City Winter Market is slated for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday inside the Palace of Agriculture, on the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

Parking and admission are free.

Pinball Tournament

On Thursday, Bite Me Cake Company, 223 S. Union Ave., hosts it bi-weekly pinball tournament. The event is an International Flipper Pinball Association-endorsed event and eligible for World Pinball Player Ranking Points.

Sign up starts at 6:45 p.m. with action following at 7 p.m. Players can pre-register through Bite Me Cake Company's Facebook messenger. There is a $6 entry fee plus the cost of games.



The format is three-strike knockout, with players paired randomly and a 100% payback to the top players.

Call 242-3426 or 568-4699 for more information.

Open microphone event

"Show Up! Show Out! Open Mic" will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at The Party People & Theater of Mystery, 685 S. Union Ave.

