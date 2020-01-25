One of the newest Orthodox saints has a personal connection to Pueblo: His children lived and died here, and left their bones in its soil.

Father Pavel Lazarev was a priest in Russia during the tumultuous years of the Bolshevik Revolution.

Like other clergy, he was hated by atheist revolutionaries as a symbol of the old order and a reminder of the king they wished to be rid of — not merely the tsar, but God Himself.

On Pentecost Eve, 1919, Father Pavel was warned that Communist forces in the area would kill him unless he fled into hiding. He refused to run.

When arrested and interrogated as an “enemy of the people,” the priest was ordered to publicly declare he’d deceived them by proclaiming a made-up entity known as God.

He was told to publicly remove his cassock and cross, and denounce faith as a lie. But he could not betray the Lord who saved him. Better to die, and live in eternity.

So, he was taken into the woods. There, on Pentecost, he was shot and left for dead.

As Russia slid further into darkness, one of Father Pavel’s sons carried the light of truth into exile. Eugene Lazarev escaped, first to China and then Yugoslavia.

But darkness followed even there. When Yugoslavia fell to Hitler, a new road awaited the emigre Eugene.

Along with thousands of other White Russians captured by Nazis, he was made an offer: join them on their march against Stalin, and fight to liberate their land from tyranny.

Can any American understand that for some Russians, Stalin was worse than Hitler? Eugene accepted. And thus, met his wife.

Helen was among the Russians who greeted the Germans as liberators. Their first act in her town was to permit the church to reopen.

While cleaning and restoring this desecrated temple, Helen realized she was enamored of the White Russian officer working with her, Eugene.

The Axis foray into Russia was tenuous, however, and before long Eugene and Helen were fleeing toward Germany across a collapsing front. Along the way, they wed at a church as mortars fell about.

At war’s end, they escaped being “repatriated” to Soviet Russia. Many of their comrades weren’t so lucky, and ended up summarily shot.

From Germany, they came to America and ultimately, Pueblo, where Eugene faithfully served as a choir director. This is the story I heard over many visits with Helen as her pastor. Her beloved Eugene already had reposed, but I felt like I met him through her.

I also met him through the deep love and respect he was held in by members of the parish, including his godson, Pavel — who, of course, was named in baptism for Eugene’s martyred father.

Though the New Martyr Pavel officially was canonized only weeks ago, he’s been venerated by Pueblo’s faithful for years. Through his children and their amazing journey, he became the spiritual father to a multitude.

The Rev. Barnabas Powell also is a freelance writer who began his career at The Chieftain while pastor of Pueblo’s St. Michael’s Orthodox Church. He now lives in Washington state, and may be reached at barnabaspowell@yahoo.com.