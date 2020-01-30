SCRRA to hold

meeting Feb. 13

The Southern Colorado Residential Rental Association, sponsored by Guadagnoli Process Service and Notary, will hold a meeting at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Union Depot, 132 W. B St.

The guest speaker is Judge Roberto Silva, who will talk about evictions in his court.

Jim Giltner, the state of Colorado boiler inspector, will teach a class on boiler safety, rules and regulations at 9 a.m.

The class is free to members.

RSVP by voice or text to 251-2257 or email to scrra_mail@southerncoloradorentals.org.

