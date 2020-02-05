Program: Pueblo Medical Reserve Corps at Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment



Program spokeswoman: Vanessa Brazee, BS, emergency preparedness and response generalist

Program's mission statement or main focus: The Pueblo Medical Reserve Corps' primary mission is to support emergency preparedness and response operations, public health initiatives and build community resilience through volunteerism.

How long has program/organization existed?

After the incidents of Sept. 11, 2001, the nation responded to the Twin Towers to help look for survivors and treat the injured. Tens of thousands of volunteers flooded New York.

The responders were overwhelmed trying to train, conduct background checks and ensure licensure of these volunteers; so much so that it was distracting from the real mission, saving lives. The volunteers were sent home, this fact troubled President George W. Bush.

The president wanted to create a national volunteer organization that could have all the requirements conducted in advance so when a large crisis occurred, they could be deployed and be a help not a hindrance. The MRC was the agency created.

In the beginning, the MRC was just for medical personnel, however, that was changed because during a crisis help is needed in more areas than just medical. MRC volunteers are both medical and nonmedical volunteers.

Every county within the United States has the opportunity to have a MRC. The Pueblo MRC unit was established on May 16, 2006. The unit at its largest was up to 200 members when it was activated during the H1N1 influenza response. Thirteen years later, the unit still is strong and active.

Who are the program managers or supervisors?

Jody Carrillo, MS, BSN, RN; environmental health and emergency preparedness division director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment

What do the people who work in the department do to help contribute to the program and to the health of the community?

The Pueblo MRC volunteers are dedicated to promoting and sharing education through outreach to enhance community preparedness for the Pueblo community before, during and after a crisis. Pueblo MRC volunteers are dedicated to their work and have responded to four local disasters and provide over a thousand hours annually in preparedness education.

Volunteers in the Pueblo MRC earn incentive points called MRC Star Bucks that are used to purchase preparedness items. These items are not only a reward, but they also increase the volunteer and their family's personal preparedness.

Two Pueblo MRC volunteers were recognized by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:

• Susan Anderson for being a "Key Member; Pueblo MRC could not exist without her volunteerism, membership, leadership skills, as she is the first to a meeting and last to leave."

• Lisa Frazier was recognized as "Shining Star for Pueblo MRC for stepping up and forming the first volunteer leadership in Pueblo's MRC."

Vanessa Brazee, Pueblo MRC coordinator, works for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment as an emergency preparedness and response generalist, and as the MRC volunteer coordinator. She was hired in 2016 and has grown the Pueblo MRC to be a robust part of Pueblo County. She has worked with many local agencies to improve Pueblo's resilience with Senior Housing Accessibility and Response Planning program: helping seniors to know how to shelter in or evacuated.

Brazee was recognized by the national MRC for excellence as a new coordinator. Her leadership plan was used as a national template for other upcoming MRC coordinators. In October 2019, Brazee received the Mountain Movers award recognizing her excellence for innovation and situational awareness in emergency response from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

What do you feel is the most important aspect of the program?

The Pueblo MRC is dedicated to making Pueblo County residents more prepared in times of disaster. They are ready to help the community through the difficult times with ongoing crisis response preparedness and training. The Pueblo MRC volunteers are residents of Pueblo County and community is very important to them.

Why is this program important to Pueblo?

Emergency response in Pueblo is strengthened with MRC volunteers. While preparing to respond to a public health crisis, Pueblo's MRC builds community awareness of possible disasters, and when a disaster occurs, Pueblo is more prepared to respond and less impacted.

Awareness can be as small as teaching a family to create a communication plan or identifying a family meeting location if a disaster happens, can make a large difference.

Pueblo MRC volunteers bring skills from many different disciplines; medical field, behavioral health, information technology and teachers to name a few. The community members who volunteer for Pueblo's MRC, train throughout the year to help the community be strong during a response to a crisis. These volunteers not only support their county but also have been deployed to assist neighboring counties. Pueblo MRC assisted Custer and Huerfano counties for the Junkins and Spring Creek fires. The Pueblo MRC unit is trained to national deployment standards and if there was a request, they would be ready to deploy anywhere in the United States.

What are examples of things the program does to help Pueblo?

Pueblo MRC has assisted during local emergencies, including the Beulah, Junkins and Spring Creek fires and the recent Hepatitis A vaccination clinics.

In 2018, the Pueblo MRC provided 1,200 volunteer hours. In 2019, Pueblo MRC provided 900 volunteer hours.

The MRC volunteers also help with public health community events such as recycling, point in time counts, personal preparedness outreach, safety education for senior living in apartments, smoke detectors check in homes, specialty clinics for children and national

behavioral health campaigns.

To ensure the volunteers are ready when a crisis occurs, the Pueblo MRC volunteers attend training regularly in basic first aid, CPR, Federal Emergency Management Agency's Incident Command System, mental health first aid and psychological first aid.

How does the program fit into the Department of Public Health and Environment's mission/focus?

PDPHE's Mission: Promote and protect the health and environment of Pueblo County.

Pueblo MRC helps the health department to promote public education for personal preparedness during a disaster. The Pueblo MRC volunteers support public health initiatives to ensure a healthier community. The Pueblo MRC protects community members and property when they deploy to an emergency in Pueblo County, Colorado or nationally.

Program location/hours other details people should know:

The Pueblo MRC meets at the health department every other month. For more information about Pueblo's MRC, call 583-4925 or email vanessa.brazee@pueblocounty.us<mailto:vanessa.brazee@pueblocounty.us>.

Is there any other information the public should know about this program?

The Pueblo MRC is looking for medical and nonmedical volunteers to join at no cost. Volunteers will receive free training and education with the opportunity to participate in emergency drills and exercises. As a member of the Pueblo Medical Reserve Corps, you will be part of an organized and trained team. Ready and able to bolster local emergency response capabilities.