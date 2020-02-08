Anxiety, doubt, worry and fear: For some of us, these are constant companions in our lives. They may have come from a perfectionism ingrained in childhood, or some other form of hypersensitivity. But for whatever reason, we’re so cognizant of our own mistakes, we sometimes think they’re all others see of us.

I pondered this at a spiritual retreat, as another priest told a story of his own battles with self-doubt that sounded so familiar, it could have been directed toward me.

He was recruited years ago, right out of seminary, to serve as chaplain for a prestigious women’s monastery. It was famed largely on account of the charisms of the chaplain he was succeeding — a venerable father confessor from the old country, who had survived years of torture in communist prison camps.

Through circuitous circumstances, this legendary elder had met the young seminarian and said, “Come, take my place. I’m getting old, and I want to be sure someone will follow me when I’m gone.”

This was the chance of a lifetime. But the young seminarian took it out of obedience and a desire to help, not from any thirst for glory. Duty and obligation can run strong among the anxiety-prone.

Unfortunately, it was only after he’d taken up residence that the full scope of his responsibilities came into focus. To succeed this famed elder, serve the needs of a community of nuns whose spiritual stature so dwarfed his, and satisfy the expectations of a bishop he’d never even met. It began to feel overwhelming.

This came to a head when that bishop arrived for a visit. As the priest put it, “How do you deal with thoughts about what others are thinking about you when you make mistakes?” as he knew he had, and would.

But as Liturgy with the bishop was about to begin, the famed predecessor saw him looking battered by the rebuking voices of his self-doubt. So, he came to him and said, “Don’t worry. No one is looking at you.” This was untrue, and unconvincing.

Then the elder paused and appeared to reset for another tactic. The young priest thought he’d follow up with something like, “After all, you’re not so important that you’re the center of attention.” This, at least, would’ve been true, if not reassuring.

But what he actually said was, “Only God is looking. And He’s looking at you from within your heart.” What powerful words to remember when you’re afraid, and feel yourself drowning in a sea of self-doubts.

We should never be puffed up or think we’re God’s gift to Himself. But if fear is the beginning of wisdom, unhealthy fear can be the beginning of depression, sadness or despair.

So, let’s remember — whatever we face, and however poorly equipped we feel to face it – if we’re making a sincere offering to God: Only He sees us, and He sees us from within our own heart.

The Rev. Barnabas Powell also is a freelance writer who began his career at The Chieftain while pastor of Pueblo’s St. Michael’s Orthodox Church. He now lives in Washington state, and may be reached at barnabaspowell@yahoo.com.