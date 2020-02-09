From the Pueblo City-County Library District

Fiction

1. "Alone in the Wild," A Rockton Novel – Kelley Armstrong*

2. "The Third to Die" – Allison Brennan*

3. "Perfect Little Children" – Sophie Hannah*

4. "The Museum of Desire," An Alex Delaware Novel – Jonathan Kellerman*

5. "Crooked River" – Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child*

6. "Golden in Death," An Eve Dallas Novel – J. D. Robb*

Non-Fiction

1. "Unfinished Business: Notes of a Chronic Re-reader" – Vivian Gornick*

2. "The Scientist and the Spy," A True Story of China, the FBI, and Industrial Espionage – Mara Hvistendahl*

3. "Brother & Sister," A Memoir – Diane Keaton*

4. "Race Against Time," A Reporter Reopens the Unsolved Murder Cases of the Civil Rights Era – Jerry Mitchell*

5. "When My Time Comes," Conversations About Whether Those Who are Dying Should Have the Right to Determine When Life Should End – Diane Rehm*

6. "Open Book" – Jessica Simpson*

*Titles are either available or can be recommended in the eBook format through PCCLD’s Cloud Library Collection.