From the Pueblo City-County Library District
Fiction
1. "The Warsaw Protocol" – Steve Berry*
2. "The Big Lie: A Jack Swyteck Novel" – James Grippando*
3. "Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Resurrection" – Joshua Hood*
4. "Trouble Is What I Do" – Walter Mosley*
5. "Blindside" – James Patterson*
6. Last Day – Luanne Rice
Non-Fiction
1. "Suffrage: Women’s Long Battle for the Vote" – Ellen Carol Dubois*
2. "Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning" – Cathy Park Hong*
3. "The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz" – Erik Larson*
4. "Unknown Valor: A Story of Family, Courage, and Sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima" – Martha MacCallum*
5. "Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country" – Sierra Crane Murdoch*
6. "Breaking the Hate: Confronting the New Culture of Extremism" – Christian Picciolini*
*Titles are either available or can be recommended in the eBook format through PCCLD’s Cloud Library Collection