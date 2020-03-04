Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment staff member Profile interview

Name: Desiree Wolfe

Position: Public Health RN

Years in position/at health department: 3.5

Educational background: Two associate degrees from Pueblo Community College (Associate of Arts and Associate of Science) and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Areas of specialty: Family planning

What made you want to work in health/public health?

I chose to work in the health care field because anatomy and physiology always captured my interest. I also am a very nurturing person, so helping others achieve and maintain wellness has brought me a great sense of reward.

I specifically enjoy public health because I like working with people from all walks of life. As a public health nurse, I am able to educate and inspire people to take charge of their health and their future.

Why is public health important to you?

Public health is important to me for a few reasons. Working with the community as a whole makes me feel I make a larger impact on the health of other people.

I am a firm believer in the statement “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Because public health focuses on disease prevention instead of disease management, I feel like I am approaching health care from a different angle.

What is your favorite part of your job?

I work in the Family Planning and Sexually Transmitted Disease Clinic at Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment. A key part of my job is promoting wellness in the sexual and reproductive health of individuals.

Being a resource and a support person for such a “taboo” subject is unique and stimulating because I have to establish rapport and gain the trust of patients in order to address subjects that are sometimes difficult to talk about.

What are some of your goals in the future to help continue improving the health and environment of Pueblo?

I would like to distribute our information to more people in the community; to help make them aware of the resources that are available to them.

What are the key components of your daily duties? Why are those components important to your program/department’s mission?

A main component to my job is providing birth control to women of child-bearing age. This is important to the department’s mission of “promoting health” because it allows women to delay having children until they are ready and able to provide a good environment to raise a healthy child.

Another main component to my job is testing for and treating STDs and providing education to promote sexually healthy behaviors.

What drives you to contribute to the health and safety of the community?

I want my family to live in a healthy and clean community that fosters positive development and growth.

What is something that you feel the public needs to know about public health and environment?

We have one Earth and one body for the rest of our lives, let’s take care of them together.

The Pueblo Department of Health & Environment is located at 101 W. Ninth St. Call 583-4300. Sexual health answers can be found through the website, goasktara.com. Text or email your confidential questions about birth control, sexual health, STD's, Plan B and more to goasktara@gmail.com and a response to your sexual health question will be sent within a 24-hour period. Appointments to the clinic are scheduled by calling 583-4380.