PB&T names new commercial lender

PB&T Bank has named Mark Magnone as vice president at its downtown Pueblo bank.

Magnone, a resident of Pueblo West since 2009, has been in commercial banking for the past 15 years and has worked in the Pueblo market for the past 15 years. His expertise covers residential investment real estate, small business, commercial loans and municipal banking.

As a volunteer, Magnone serves on the Colorado State University-Pueblo Foundation board of trustees and the YMCA board of directors.

Magnone may be reached at 545-1834, ext. 2315, or by email at mmagnone@pbandt.bank.

For more information about PB&T, go to pbandt.bank.