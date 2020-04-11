Saturday

Apr 11, 2020 at 5:01 PM


New digital books from the Pueblo City-County Library District


Fiction


1.“Afterlife” - Julia Alvarez*


2.“Providence” - Max Barry*


3.“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” - Rae Carson*


4.“The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” - Grady Hendrix*


5.“Redhead by the Side of the Road” - Anne Tyler*


6.“The Book of Lost Friends” - Lisa Wingate*


Non-Fiction


1.“Confessions of a Bookseller” - Shaun Bythell*


2.“Mastering the Process: From Idea to Novel” - Elizabeth George*


3.“The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s: An Oral History” - Andy Greene*


4.“Dancing With Chaos” - Indigo*


5.“Trees in Trouble: Wildfires, Infestations, and Climate Change” - Daniel Mathews*


6.“The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It” - Robert B. Reich*


*Be sure to check out these titles through PCCLD’s digital library resources.